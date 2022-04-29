Blue skies and tailwinds

A flight of four USAF A-10 fighters break into the Missing Man formation during a memorial service for the late James Leavelle, 53. The Troy native passed away earlier this year and was a decorated fighter pilot who retired in 2009 as a major in the United States Air Force. It was fitting that his memorial was held at WACO Field in Troy since Leavelle’s parents, Joel and Mary were founders of the WACO Fly-In which was held at the family farm for a number of years until being moved to WACO Field.Following his retirement from military flying, Leavelle toured on the air show circuit, flying a number of aircraft.