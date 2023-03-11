Milton-Union’s Mayfield, Barker compete at D-III state wrestling tournament

COLUMBUS – Milton-Union senior Nathan Barker and sophomore Payton Mayfield saw their season come to an end at the state meet on Friday.

Nathan Barker finished his senior season with a 40-8 record after suffering a loss to Tristin Greene (44-2) of Keyston in the first round and a 6-0 decision to Brencyn Evans (40-9) of Monroeville in the first consolation round at 157 pounds.

Payton Mayfield lost his first bout at state 12-2 to Zane Pickerrell (44-4) of Wayne Trace and then fell to Evan Kusmits (31-8) of Akron Manchester in the consolation bracket. Mayfield finished his sophomore season with a 33-9 record.