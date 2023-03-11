Troy Christian has perfect first day at D-III state wrestling tournament

COLUMBUS – Troy Christian had a great start to the state wrestling tournament on Friday as all four wrestlers won their opening round matches, which made for a short evening for the Eagles. The overall performance gives Troy Christian ideal time to prepare for tomorrow’s quarterfinal round, which is slated to start at 9:30am.

All four wrestlers are one win away from securing placement at state.

Kyle Schroer (35-6), who entered the tournament as a district champion, started things off in impressive fashion with a 2:19 pin of Mason Miller (46-16) of Archbold. Schroer will face Kaden Lawson (40-8) of Tulsa in the quarterfinals tomorrow morning.

Jason Shaffer (41-9) was equally impressive in his opening match in a very tough 126 pound weight class. Shaffer controlled the action from start to finish in a 12-1 major decision over Christopher Marshall (39-9) of Centerburg. His next opponent is the champion out of the Perry District, Brock Durbin (39-1) of Mapleton.

Connor Havill (35-5), who is the defending state champion at 175 pounds, captured a 7-3 victory over Cannon Endicott (38-4) of Elmwood in a match where the Eagle senior appeared extremely focused and driven. He will face Brandon Bruce-Bey (36-12) of Cleveland Central Catholic in the 175-pound quarterfinal.