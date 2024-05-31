Milton-Union’s Mayfield takes fourth in D-II long jump, to run in 200 finals Saturday

Milton-Union’s Payton Mayfield flies through the air in the D-II boys long jump at the state track and field meet at Welcome Stadium. Mayfield finished fourth. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Miami East’s Jacob Marker hands off to Gabe Cathcart in the 800 relay Friday. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today

DAYTON — Milton-Union junior Payton Mayfield made his first trip to the podium Friday at the D-II state track and field meet — and hopes to make another one Saturday.

Mayfield took fourth in the boys high jump and advanced to the finals of the 200, which will be run Saturday.

“It feels better than last year,” Mayfield said about when he competed in the 200 and didn’t make finals. “It is nice to get up on the podium.”

Mayfield got off to a fast start in long jump, going 21-3 3-4 on his first jump.

That put him in second place where he remained until finals.

“I think I was just excited to be here with crowd and everything,” Mayfield said.

After his first jump, he had to leave to go run the 100-meter dash, before taking his final two jumps in prelims.

“It was kind of tough,” Mayfield said. “I didn’t run very well in the 100. I got off to a bad start.”

Mayfield had the 14th fastest time in the 100, 11.24.

After the first jumps in the finals, he was still second, before finishing fourth.

“It was a little disappointing, but I just have to focus on coming back here and winning it next year,” Mayfield said. “And we will see what happens in the 200.

Mayfield, who scratched from the 400, didn’t disappoint in the 200.

It was a very different outcome from a year ago as he turned in the fourth fastest qualifying time of 21.92 to advance to Saturday and earn another trip to the podium.

The Miami East 800 relay (Jacob Marker, Gabe Cathcart, Ryan Neff, Brian Laughman) missed by less than a second of advancing to the finals.

They had the 10th fastest time of 1:30.54.

Miami East’s Devon Vastime finished 18th in the high jump.

