Minster Bank has local connections with community, customers

Luebke

SIDNEY — Minster Bank has been empowering the financial strength of consumers, communities, and small businesses throughout West Central Ohio since 1914. As the bank reflects on the monumental changes that have occurred within the financial industry and society over the last 110 years, one thing remains steadfast: their commitment to serving you.

Building a relationship with a local bank goes beyond transactions; it is about fostering economic benefits for individuals and businesses alike. When you choose Minster Bank, your money becomes a force for positive change in your community through loans and financial services designed for everyone. The choice to maintain an account with a community bank directly contributes to their capacity to offer competitive mortgages and small business loans.

Every team member at Minster Bank takes pride in active community involvement, from charitable donations to sponsoring local organizations and clubs. Our commitment extends to financial literacy programs, available in-person and online for students from kindergarten through 12th grade. Each year, we award over $15,000 in scholarships to local graduating seniors, emphasizing our dedication to shaping the future citizens of the communities we serve.

Dale Luebke, president and CEO, expresses a local focus, stating, “Our team members live in the communities we serve. Each client interaction is more than a transaction; it’s a chance to make a difference. Everyone has a vested interest in not only the success of our clients but also the success of each community we serve.”

His report continues:

Embracing technology, Minster Bank continues to innovate mobile and online banking services, allowing you to manage your finances anytime, anywhere. Additionally, we remain vigilant in keeping our clients safe from fraud and identity theft through community education initiatives and services such as Positive Pay, which protects businesses against check fraud.

Throughout 2023, the organization saw steady growth. The bank’s total assets were $722.3 million, which is a 2.18% increase over last year-end, with loans increasing to $347.3 million, representing a 15.36% growth over the previous year. Deposits also grew to $651 million or 1.66% from a year ago.

The Private Wealth Management and Trust services continue to evolve, specializing in personal and corporate retirement planning. Business owners and clients benefited from our professionals’ expertise in areas such as business succession planning, trust, and investment management.

At Minster Bank, “Bank Close. Go Far.” encapsulates our promise to be intimately connected to your financial journey, offering personalized solutions and support to help you reach further than you ever imagined. Whether you’re safeguarding your wealth, planning for your family’s future, or stepping into new ventures, we’re right here, ensuring your access to boundless opportunities. Thank you for allowing us to be a part of your financial journey for over 110 years!

Minster Bank has been building the financial strength of local communities since 1914. Throughout West Central Ohio, we guide individuals, families, and businesses through their unique financial journey with solutions that last a lifetime. Take the first step to financial vitality. Learn more at minsterbank.com or 866-MINSTER (646-7837). Member FDIC. Equal Housing Lender.