Boys|Girls Postseason Wrestling Roundup

Miami East’s Drake Bennett works his way towards a pin in a 215-pound match at the Covington D-III sectional Saturday. Courtesy Photos Covington’s Caleb Ryman is in control in a 144-pound match Saturday at the Covington D-III sectional. Courtesy Photos

CENTERVILLE — The Troy wrestling team took sixth at the Centerville D-I sectional Saturday, while Piqua finished eighth.

TROY

Troy had five wrestlers advance to the district tournament.

T.J. Murray (120) took first, going 3-0 with two pins.

Colton Trochelman (113) and Danny Murray (165) finished third.

Trochelman was 3-1 with three pins and Murray was 4-1 with two pins and a major decision.

Anden Kemmer (126) and Ethan Kirkpatrick (138) took fourth.

Kemmer was 4-2 with four pins and Kirkpatrick was 3-2 with two pins.

PIQUA

Piqua advanced four wrestlers to the district tournament.

Gavin Nelson (150) took first, going 4-0 with three major decisions.

Nikolai Kaye (132) and Max Kaye (144) finished third.

Nikolai Kaye was 3-1 with one pin and Max Kaye was 3-1 with three pins.

Parker James (285) finished fourth.

James was 3-2 with three pins.

GRAHAM D-II

ST. PARIS — The Tippecanoe boys wrestling team finished third at the Graham D-II sectional and Bethel finished ninth.

TIPPECANOE

The Red Devils advanced five wrestlers to the district tournament.

Collin Isaac (150) finished first, going 3-0 with two pins.

Eli Stacy (113), Trent Thompson (126) and Bret Ballard (165 finished third.

Stacy was 3-1 with three pins, Thompson was 3-1 with two pins and Ballard was 4-1 with four pins.

Ryan Kolb (215) finished fourth. He went 3-2 with three pins.

BETHEL

Aslan Aichmedov (165) advanced to district for Bethel.

He finished fourth, going 4-2 with three pins and a major decision.

COVINGTON D-III

COVINGTON — The Miami East wrestling team won the Covington D-III sectional Saturday.

Covington finished second and Troy Christian was 12th.

MIAMI EAST

East advanced nine wrestlers to the district tournament.

Winning for the Vikings were Spencer Shore (113), Hunter Randall (165) and Drake Bennett (215).

Shore was 2-0 with one pin, Randall was 3-0 with two pins and a major decision and Bennett was 3-0 with two pins.

Riggins Hansgen (138) and John Kemp (157) finished second.

Hansgen was 2-1 with one pin and Kemp was 3-1 with two pins.

Finishing third were Brian Fulton (106), Gabe Cole (126), Layton Hughes (144) and KJ Gustin (150).

Fulton was 2-1 with one pin, Cole was 3-1 with one pin, Hughes was 3-1 with one major decision and Gustin was 3-1 with three pins.

COVINGTON

The Buccs advanced eight wrestlers to the district tournament.

Winning were Chase Vanderhorst (138) and Caleb Ryman (144).

Vanderhorst 3-0 with two pins and a major decision and Ryman was 3-0 with one pin.

Taking second were Carson Taylor (113), Jericho Quinter (126), Michael Hagan (132) and Aveyen Meek (165).

Taylor was 2-1 with one pin, Quinter was 1-1 with a tech fall, Hagan was 2-1 with two pins and Meek was 2-1 with a tech fall and a pin.

Taking fourth were Eddie Deaton (106) and Mason Epperson (175).

Epperson was 3-2 with two pins and a major decision.

TROY CHRISTIAN

Troy Christian’s Carson Dyer (157) advanced to district.

He finished first, going 4-0 with three pins.

VERSAILLES D-III

VERSAILLES — The Milton-Union wrestling team finished eighth at the Versailles D-III sectional.

The Bulldogs advanced two wrestlers to the district tournament.

Payton Mayfield (126) finished second, going 2-1 with one pin and one tech fall.

Eli Deeter (285) finished fourth, going 2-2 with two pins.

GIRLS

GREENEVIEW PRE-REGIONAL

JAMESTOWN — Five Miami County wrestlers advanced on to the regional wrestling tournament at the Pre-Regional Sunday at Greeneview High School.

MIAMI EAST

The Vikings finished ninth and advanced three wrestlers to the district tournament.

Kira Cole (135) won, going 3-0 with three pins.

Maryn Gross (145) and Jaila Thurman (155) finished fourth.

Gross was 2-2 with two pins and Thurman was 2-2 with a one pin and one major decision.

TIPPECANOE

Tippecanoe tied for 17th and advanced one wrestler to the regional tournament.

Emma Hanrahan (130) went 2-0 with two pins.

PIQUA

Piqua tied for 19th and the Indians advanced one wrestler to the district tournament.

Olivia Friend (120) finished second, going 1-1.