Tipp City home sustains heavy damage in fire

Firefighters from Tipp City Fire & Emergency Services and West Milton, Vandalia and Bethel Fire Departments respond to a house fire on Nelson Court on Friday, Feb. 23. Photo taken from the city of Vandalia Division of Fire’s Facebook page.

TIPP CITY — A family has been displaced due to a Friday afternoon fire on Nelson Court in Tipp City.

According to a press release from Cameron Haller, chief of Tipp City Fire & Emergency Services (TCFES), on Friday, Feb. 23,at 1:43 p.m., TCFES responded to 703 Nelson Court, on a report of a fire with flames and smoke showing from the front of the house.

The neighbor across the street called 911. The residents were not home at the time of the fire. Active fire was located on the first floor and basement of the home, owned by Zarif Bishara, with a large volume of smoke extension to second floor and the attic. The fire spread to the first floor prior to firefighters’ arrival. The fire had gone unnoticed for a period of time due to the residents being away. The fire was under control within one hour.

Upon arrival, said Haller’s release, Engine 32 found smoke conditions on all sides of the home. The fire was growing in the basement and visible from the first-floor window. Chief 30 set incident command and crews performed forcible entry, fire attack and search in quick succession. The initial crew had water on the fire within minutes. Ladder 31 conducted a primary search. Elizabeth Township Medic 45 was on the scene to assist all firefighting personnel at the time of the fire.

Mutual aid was automatically dispatched per our standard response. West Milton, Vandalia and Bethel all responded with crews. Multiple TCFES person responded from home to assist. Troy and Pleasant Hill both supplied crews to assist. The crews extinguished the fire and performed a secondary search along with salvage and overhaul. Tipp City Electric secured power by pulling the meter. Center Point Energy shut off natural gas service to the home. The water was shut off by Tipp Water department. The residents are displaced due to the fire and the utilities being secured.

The cause of the fire is under investigation at this time. The area of origin is the basement of the home. The State Fire Marshal Investigators were summoned to assist in the investigation.The exact cause is unknown at this time.

Damages are estimated a $75,000 to the property and $35,000 to the contents.

Crews were on the scene for approximately eight hours.

No injuries were reported at the time of the fire-by-fire crews or the resident.