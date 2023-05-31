Minster Bank offers Welcome Home Program

MINSTER — Minster Bank is offering the Welcome Home Program sponsored by The Federal Home Loan Bank of Cincinnati. The Federal Home Loan Bank of Cincinnati has established a set-aside Affordable Housing Program (AHP) funds to help create homeownership. Home funds are available to Minster Bank as grants to assist homebuyers.

Welcome Home grants are limited to $15,000 for homebuyers who are honorably discharged veterans, active duty military personnel, reservists, or surviving spouses of service personnel and $10,000 for all other homebuyers. Households are eligible only if the total household income is at or below 80 percent of Mortgage Revenue Bond income limits, as adjusted for family size; and funds are offered on a “first-come, first-served” basis.

Homebuyers must contribute at least $500 of their own funds toward down payment and closing costs and first-time homebuyers must complete a homebuyer counseling program.

Welcome Home funds will be available for reservation beginning on July 7, 2023, and will remain available until all funds have been reserved.

Minster Bank, a local community bank, and a subsidiary of Minster Financial Corp, is headquartered in Minster, Ohio, and has offices located in Minster, New Bremen, St. Marys, Sidney, Troy, Vandalia, and Wapakoneta. Contact Minster Bank at 866-MINSTER for more details about the Welcome Home Program or apply online at MinsterBank.com.