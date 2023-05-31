Troy Police reports

Police log

TUESDAY

-8:38 p.m.: menacing. Officers responded to a report of menacing in the 500 block of Kirk Lane.

-7:09 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft at Walmart on West Main Street.

-7:04 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight in the 1000 block of Nutmeg Square.

-10:00 a.m.: burglary. Officers responded to a report of burglary in the 600 block of Sherman Avenue.

-8:23 a.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft at Kroger on West Market Street.

-7:24 a.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft at RT Industries on Foss Way.

Compiled by Matt Clevenger.