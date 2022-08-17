Moeller Brew Barn to celebrate Dayton location grand opening

DAYTON — Moeller Brew Barn at 416 E. First St. will be opening its doors for the first time on Friday, Aug. 19, at 11 a.m. in the heart of Dayton’s Water Street District. The public is invited to celebrate the occasion and experience the new taproom and beer garden situated across the street from Day Air Ballpark.

“We’re excited to bring this place to life,” said Nick Moeller, the founder of Moeller Brew Barn. “It’s been a long time coming, but now that it’s finally here, the team’s excitement is palpable.”

The grand opening on Friday includes the introduction of the brewery’s craft beer and full kitchen menu as well as an appearance from Dayton Dragons mascot, Heater, from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. Live music throughout the weekend will feature several local acts, including Cory Breth from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday; Lee Gantt from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. and WillowBend from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday; and Acoustic Vibez from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday.

“It’s always been our goal to offer exceptional food and drink with an even better experience. With live entertainment, stadium views, and taproom parties all year long, we’re confident that our new establishment will bring something special to downtown Dayton,” said Anthony Scott, the co-owner of Moeller Brew Barn.

Across 72 taps in the former Mendelson’s building and new two-story addition, more than 22 different beers will be on tap at any given time, including new beers brewed on site and established Moeller favorites. The kitchen will offer favorites such as handcrafted pizzas, smoked wings, Bavarian pretzels, and Dayton-specific “build your own dogs.”

Weekly taproom hours will be Monday through Thursday from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m., Friday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

About Moeller Brew Barn

Moeller Brew Barn was founded in Maria Stein, Ohio, in 2015. In the summer of 2019, a second taproom opened its doors in downtown Troy, Ohio’s Southwest Historic District. This same year, expanded brewing capacity, a full kitchen and additional seating were added in Maria Stein.

Plans for the company’s Dayton location were announced in 2021, and further plans for additional taprooms in Monroe and Plain City, Ohio, were shared in 2022.

For information about Moeller Brew Barn, visit moellerbrewbarn.com. For those interested in employment opportunities with Moeller Brew Barn, please contact [email protected]