Monday Baseball Roundup

TROY — The Troy baseball team got a 10-0 win over Stebbins at the Market Street diamond in six innings Monday.
Caleb Akins was 2-for-3 with a double, Hayden Frey was 2-for-2 with a double and three RBIs and Brady O’Leary was 2-for-3 with three RBIs.
Aidan Gorman had a triple and Jake Reinhardt pitched a three-hit shutout, striking out three and walking one.
Piqua 3,
Fairborn 2
FAIRBORN — The Piqua baseball team got a road win in MVL action Monday.
Mickey Anderson was 2-for-4 with a triple, Mason Davis was 2-for-2, Josh Heath was 2-for-3 with a double and Trenton Laughman was 2-for-3.
Hunter Steinke pitched a two-hitter, striking eight and walking one.
Sidney 10,
Tippecanoe 6
TIPP CITY — The Tippecanoe baseball team dropped a MVL game Monday.
Preston Zumwalt was 3-for-4 with a double, a home run and two RBIs and Potts had a double.
Carson Jackson, Drew Husic and Bryce Eckert combined on an eight-hitter, striking out six and walking five.
Miami East 6,
Covington 3
CASSTOWN — The Miami East baseball team rallied for a win in TRC action Monday.
Luke Hamaker was 3-for-4 and Michael Till doubled.
Luke Hamaker, Connor Apple, KJ Gustin and Carson Smith combined on a nine-hitter, striking out two and walking two.
Jacob Tipps was 3-for-3 for Covington and Brairen Denson was 2-for-3.
Tyler Jay pitched an eight-hitter, striking out seven and walking two.
Lehman Catholic 16,
Riverside 6
SIDNEY — The Lehman Catholic baseball team picked up a TRC win.
CJ Olding was 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs, Turner Lachey had two RBIs, Seth Knapke was 3-for-3 with two RBIs and Korban Schmiesing had a double and two RBIs.
JD Barhorst was 2-for-4, Ethan Stiver had two RBIs and Seth Knapke was 3-for-4 with a double and two RBIs.
Korban Schmiesing pitched a seven-hitter, striking out four and walking five.
Bradford 15,
Troy Christian 4
TROY — The Bradford baseball team got a non-conference win Monday.
Tucker Miller was 3-for-3 with a double and two RBIs and Landon Wills was 2-for-5 with three RBIs.
Trey Schmelzer was 2-for-4 with two RBIs and Garrett Trevino was 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs.
Miller and Wills combined on a five-hitter, striking out 10 and walking two.
Jacob Grossnickle was 2-for-3 for Troy Christian.
Andrew Knostman, Will Twiss, Gabe Barhorst and Ben Knostman combined on an 11-hitter, striking out one and walking four.
Milton-Union 14,
Tri-Village 3
NEW MADISON — The Milton-Union baseball team picked up a road win Monday.
Wesley Schommer and Zach Lovin were each 2-for-4, Wyatt Kimmel was 2-for-3 with a double and three RBIs, Peyton Nichols was 2-for-3 with four RBIs, Evan Michael had three RBIs and Hunter Fraley doubled.
Schommer and Fraley combined on a four-hitter, striking out six and walking four.