Monday Baseball Roundup

Miami East’s Luke Hamaker scores in a cloud of dust as Covington catcher Michael Hagan reaches for the throw Monday at Miami East High School. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Covington baserunner Jacob Tipps rounds third on his way to the plate Monday. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Miami East left fielder Jack Hamaker leaps to make a catch Monday. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Covington left fielder Connor Humphrey throws the ball back in. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Miami East shortstop Connor Apple guns down a runner at first base. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today

TROY — The Troy baseball team got a 10-0 win over Stebbins at the Market Street diamond in six innings Monday.

Caleb Akins was 2-for-3 with a double, Hayden Frey was 2-for-2 with a double and three RBIs and Brady O’Leary was 2-for-3 with three RBIs.

Aidan Gorman had a triple and Jake Reinhardt pitched a three-hit shutout, striking out three and walking one.

Piqua 3,

Fairborn 2

FAIRBORN — The Piqua baseball team got a road win in MVL action Monday.

Mickey Anderson was 2-for-4 with a triple, Mason Davis was 2-for-2, Josh Heath was 2-for-3 with a double and Trenton Laughman was 2-for-3.

Hunter Steinke pitched a two-hitter, striking eight and walking one.

Sidney 10,

Tippecanoe 6

TIPP CITY — The Tippecanoe baseball team dropped a MVL game Monday.

Preston Zumwalt was 3-for-4 with a double, a home run and two RBIs and Potts had a double.

Carson Jackson, Drew Husic and Bryce Eckert combined on an eight-hitter, striking out six and walking five.

Miami East 6,

Covington 3

CASSTOWN — The Miami East baseball team rallied for a win in TRC action Monday.

Luke Hamaker was 3-for-4 and Michael Till doubled.

Luke Hamaker, Connor Apple, KJ Gustin and Carson Smith combined on a nine-hitter, striking out two and walking two.

Jacob Tipps was 3-for-3 for Covington and Brairen Denson was 2-for-3.

Tyler Jay pitched an eight-hitter, striking out seven and walking two.

Lehman Catholic 16,

Riverside 6

SIDNEY — The Lehman Catholic baseball team picked up a TRC win.

CJ Olding was 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs, Turner Lachey had two RBIs, Seth Knapke was 3-for-3 with two RBIs and Korban Schmiesing had a double and two RBIs.

JD Barhorst was 2-for-4, Ethan Stiver had two RBIs and Seth Knapke was 3-for-4 with a double and two RBIs.

Korban Schmiesing pitched a seven-hitter, striking out four and walking five.

Bradford 15,

Troy Christian 4

TROY — The Bradford baseball team got a non-conference win Monday.

Tucker Miller was 3-for-3 with a double and two RBIs and Landon Wills was 2-for-5 with three RBIs.

Trey Schmelzer was 2-for-4 with two RBIs and Garrett Trevino was 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs.

Miller and Wills combined on a five-hitter, striking out 10 and walking two.

Jacob Grossnickle was 2-for-3 for Troy Christian.

Andrew Knostman, Will Twiss, Gabe Barhorst and Ben Knostman combined on an 11-hitter, striking out one and walking four.

Milton-Union 14,

Tri-Village 3

NEW MADISON — The Milton-Union baseball team picked up a road win Monday.

Wesley Schommer and Zach Lovin were each 2-for-4, Wyatt Kimmel was 2-for-3 with a double and three RBIs, Peyton Nichols was 2-for-3 with four RBIs, Evan Michael had three RBIs and Hunter Fraley doubled.

Schommer and Fraley combined on a four-hitter, striking out six and walking four.