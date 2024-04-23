Monday Softball Roundup

TROY — The Troy softball team picked up an 8-3 win over Stebbins Monday in MVL action.

Abby Seger was 2-for-4 and Alexis Ater was 2-for-3 with a double.

Amayah Kennedy was 2-for-3 with a double and four RBIs, Emily May was 2-for-3 and Madison Wright and Mimi Shaw doubles.

Riley King pitched a four-hitter, striking out eight and walking two.

Fairborn 2,

Piqua 1

FAIRBORN — The Piqua softball team dropped a road game Monday.

Izzy Vincent was 2-for-3 and Julia Coppess doubled.

Dylan Weatherly pitched an eight-hitter, striking out four and walking four.

Tippecanoe 15

Sidney 9

TIPP CITY — The Tippecanoe softball team picked up a MVL win Monday.

Gracie Raiff was 4-for-5, Charlize McCormick was 2-for-3 with a triple and two RBIs and Emily Aselage was 2-for-3 with two triples and two RBIs.

Rylan Elms was 3-for-4 with three RBIs.

Jaina Drum and Elms combined on a nine-hitter, striking out nine and walking four.

Versailles 10,

Covington 9

VERSAILLES — The Covington softball team lost a close game on the road Monday.

Ava Hartwig was 3-for-4 with a double, Karyanne Turner was 2-for-4 with a double and three RBIs and Jayda McClure was 2-for-4 with a double.

Elizabeth Coblentz was 3-for-4 with a double and Kamryn Barnes and Taylor Foutz doubled.

Turner and Stevi Newhouse combined to strikeout six and walk eight.

Milton-Union 12,

Troy Christian 0

TROY — The Milton-Union softball team picked up a TRC win on the road Monday.

Addy Sanders was 2-for-2, Raegan Fulton was 2-for-3 with a double and three RBIs and Carly Zimmer was 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs.

Zimmer, Caley McCarroll and Mylee Jones combined on a one-hitter, striking out 10 and walking two.

Kaylee Eschete had a single for Troy Christian.

Eschete and Annie Twiss combined to strikeout one and walk 11.

Bethel 33,

Northridge 0

DAYTON — The Bethel softball team picked up a win Monday.

Morgan Rodgers was 3-for-3 with three RBIs, Ellie Larkins was 2-for-4 with three RBIs, Karis Hawk was 4-for-4 with two doubles and three RBIs, Layla Moore was 4-for-4 with two doubles and three RBIs and Grace Peirano was 2-for-2 with a double and three RBIs.

Addie Etherington pitched a four-hitter, striking out five.

New Bremen 11,

Bradford 0

BRADFORD — The Bradford softball team dropped a game Monday.

Chloe Hocker and Kennedi Richards both singled for Bradford.

Vivien Harleman and Casey Bolin combined to strikeout seven and walk one.