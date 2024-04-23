Monday Softball Roundup

TROY — The Troy softball team picked up an 8-3 win over Stebbins Monday in MVL action.
Abby Seger was 2-for-4 and Alexis Ater was 2-for-3 with a double.
Amayah Kennedy was 2-for-3 with a double and four RBIs, Emily May was 2-for-3 and Madison Wright and Mimi Shaw doubles.
Riley King pitched a four-hitter, striking out eight and walking two.
Fairborn 2,
Piqua 1
FAIRBORN — The Piqua softball team dropped a road game Monday.
Izzy Vincent was 2-for-3 and Julia Coppess doubled.
Dylan Weatherly pitched an eight-hitter, striking out four and walking four.
Tippecanoe 15
Sidney 9
TIPP CITY — The Tippecanoe softball team picked up a MVL win Monday.
Gracie Raiff was 4-for-5, Charlize McCormick was 2-for-3 with a triple and two RBIs and Emily Aselage was 2-for-3 with two triples and two RBIs.
Rylan Elms was 3-for-4 with three RBIs.
Jaina Drum and Elms combined on a nine-hitter, striking out nine and walking four.
Versailles 10,
Covington 9
VERSAILLES — The Covington softball team lost a close game on the road Monday.
Ava Hartwig was 3-for-4 with a double, Karyanne Turner was 2-for-4 with a double and three RBIs and Jayda McClure was 2-for-4 with a double.
Elizabeth Coblentz was 3-for-4 with a double and Kamryn Barnes and Taylor Foutz doubled.
Turner and Stevi Newhouse combined to strikeout six and walk eight.
Milton-Union 12,
Troy Christian 0
TROY — The Milton-Union softball team picked up a TRC win on the road Monday.
Addy Sanders was 2-for-2, Raegan Fulton was 2-for-3 with a double and three RBIs and Carly Zimmer was 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs.
Zimmer, Caley McCarroll and Mylee Jones combined on a one-hitter, striking out 10 and walking two.
Kaylee Eschete had a single for Troy Christian.
Eschete and Annie Twiss combined to strikeout one and walk 11.
Bethel 33,
Northridge 0
DAYTON — The Bethel softball team picked up a win Monday.
Morgan Rodgers was 3-for-3 with three RBIs, Ellie Larkins was 2-for-4 with three RBIs, Karis Hawk was 4-for-4 with two doubles and three RBIs, Layla Moore was 4-for-4 with two doubles and three RBIs and Grace Peirano was 2-for-2 with a double and three RBIs.
Addie Etherington pitched a four-hitter, striking out five.
New Bremen 11,
Bradford 0
BRADFORD — The Bradford softball team dropped a game Monday.
Chloe Hocker and Kennedi Richards both singled for Bradford.
Vivien Harleman and Casey Bolin combined to strikeout seven and walk one.