Monday Tennis Roundup

TROY — The Tippecanoe boys tennis team remained unbeaten in MVL play with a 4-1 win over Troy.

In singles, Tipp’s Nick Von Krosigk defeated Kyle Penny 6-3, 6-0; Tipp’s Cameron Davis defeated Kellan Nichols 6-0, 6-2 and Troy’s Michael Burns beat Alex Darner 6-2, 4-6, 10-3.

Tipp swept the doubles matches.

Roman List and Grant Vonderheide defeated Leo Gluck and Troy Whitehaed 6-1, 6-2 and Deacon Blake and Ty Hoover defeated Adam Harris and Parth Rajput 6-1, 6-0.

Piqua 3,

Lehman Catholic 2

PIQUA — Piqua pulled out a win Monday in non-conference action.

“It was a great, close match,” Lehman coach Tim Ungericht said. “We came from 5-0 down in the third set at first doubles to come all the way back and held a match point in the third set tiebreaker before Piqua won the last three points to win and clinch the team win. Wyatt (Piqua tennis coach Wyatt Heinz) has done a great job with their program. We could easily be 4-3 instead of 2-5 with two close 3-2 losses.”

In singles, Piqua’s Lance Staley defeated Tommy Lins 6-4, 6-2; Piqua’s Lance Lawson defeated Logan Linson 6-0, 6-0 and Lehman’s Chase Fitchpatrick defeated Rylee Burress 6-2, 7-5.

In doubles, Piqua’s Logan Thompson and Jesse Baker defeated Adam Flood and Luke Courtad 7-6 (5), 2-6, 7-6 (6) and Lehman’s O’Keefe Cooper and Calvin Linson defeated Trent Townsend and Kaitlin Schosser 6-2, 6-0.