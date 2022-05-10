Monday Baseball Roundup

TROY — The Troy baseball team moved into a share of first place with some help from Piqua Monday.

The Trojans defeated Fairborn 11-1 in five innings with Trayce Mercer hurling a no-hitter.

Troy is now 17-3 overall and 13-2 in the MVL and was scheduled to host Fairborn Tuesday.

The Trojans also have two games to play with Piqua this week.

Mercer had six strikeouts.

Connor Hutchinson had a home run and three RBIs and Owen Harlamert had a home run and two RBIs.

Ryder Kirtley was 2-for-3 with two doubles, Evan Kaiser had a double and two RBIs and Brian Allen was 2-for-2.

Piqua 2,

Butler 0

PIQUA — The Piqua baseball team stunned Butler 2-0 Tuesday at Hardman Field.

Piqua improved to 14-6 overall and 10-5 in the MVL.

Butler dropped to 17-4 overall and 12-2 in the MVL.

Piqua got all the runs they would need in the first inning.

Brady Ouhl walked and scored on Brayden Offenbacher’s double.

Piqua added an insurance run in the fifth inning.

Mickey Anderson singled and went from first to third on Ouhl’s sacrifice bunt.

Brayden Offenbacher was intentionally walked.

When Offenbacher stole second, an error allowed Anderson to score.

Offenbacher pitched the first five innings to get the win.

He allowed two hits, striking out five and walking six.

Hunter Steinke pitched two innings of hitless relief, striking out three.

Tippecanoe 12,

Stebbins 1

DAYTON — The Tippecanoe baseball team picked up an MVL win on the road Monday.

Braydon Bottles was 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs.

Landon Turner was 2-for-2 and Josh Dietz was 2-for-4 with two doubles and four RBIs.

Jaxon Hill was 2-for-3.

Max Dunaway and Matt Salmon combined on a two-hitter, striking out 10 and walking three.

Troy Christian 9,

National Trail 8

NEW PARIS — The Troy Christian baseball team improved to 14-4, opening a 7-3 lead and holding on for the win.

Lucas Day had a triple and two RBIs and Connor Frye was 2-for-4 with two RBIs.

Zane Harris was 2-for-4.

Frye and Harris combined on a 12-hitter, striking out seven.

Troy Christian took advantage of eight walks and three errors.

Miami East 12,

Bethel 8

BRANDT — The Miami East baseball team won a wild TRC game.

Luke Hamaker was 3-for-4 with three RBIs for Miami East and Jacob Demmitt was 2-for-5 with two RBIs.

Connor Apple was 2-for-4 with a double, Nathan Woolley was 3-for-5 with a double and two RBIs and Gage Butz was 2-for-3 with a double and a triple.

Layton Hughes was 3-for-4 with a double.

Braylon Schroeder was 3-for-3 with two RBIs for Bethel.

Kyle Brueckman was 2-for-4 and Colby Keiser was 2-for-4 with a double.

Elijah Schroeder and Grant Bean each had a double.

Milton-Union 5,

Riverside 1

WEST MILTON — The Milton-Union baseball team picked up a TRC win at home.

Peyton Nichols pitched a two-hitter, striking out nine.

Wyatt Kimmel was 2-for-4 and Nathan Morter Jr. had two RBIs.

Connor Fijakowski was 2-for-3 with two RBIs and Ben Schommer was 3-for-3 with a double.

Northridge 10,

Lehman 1

DAYTON — The Lehman Catholic baseball team struggled on the road in TRC action.

Nathan Sollmann and Ethan Stiver had singles for Lehman.

Korban Schmiesing, Stiver and Seth Kennedy combined on a nine-hitter, striking out seven and walking six.

Jackson Center 10,

Covington 5

COVINGTON — The Covington baseball team dropped a home non-conference game Monday.

Tanner Palsgrove and Tyler Jay were 2-for-3 and Carter Owens was 2-for-4.

Jake Dilley, Trey Schmelzer and Kian French combined on a 10-hitter, striking out nine and walking five.

Arcanum 6,

Bradford 2

ARCANUM — The Bradford baseball team lost in WOAC action on the road.

Tucker Miller was 2-for-3 at the plate for the Railroaders.

Landon Wills pitched an eight-hitter, striking out four and walking three.