Monday Softball Roundup

PIQUA — The Piqua softball team opened D-I sectional play with a 16-8 win over Xenia Monday.
The Lady Indians play at fourth seed Northmont at 5 p.m. Wednesday.
Northmont defeated Stebbins 11-0 Monday.
D-III
Bethel 7,
Anna 3
ANNA — The Bethel softball team knocked off Anna 7-3 Monday in D-III sectional action.
The Bees will host National Trail Wednesday in second-round action.
Morgan Rodgers was 3-for-4 with two RBIs for the Bees.
Alyson Bird was 3-for-4 with two doubles and Allie Sheen doubled.
Lily Williams pitched a five-hitter, striking out and walking four.
Milton-Union 11,
Madison 5
MIDDLETOWN — The Milton-Union softball team defeated Middletown Madison in D-III first-round action Monday.
The Bulldogs will play at Miami East at 5 p.m. Wednesday.
Maddie Baker was 3-for-5 with a double and two RBIs and Miley Jones was 2-for-4 with a double, a triple and four RBIs.
Carly Zimmer was 3-for-5 with a double and Jenna Booher was 3-for-4.
Zimmer, Raegan Fulton and Jones combined on a seven-hitter, striking out seven and walking five.
Miami East 12,
Covington 1
COVINGTON — In TRC regular season action Monday, Miami East earned a share of first place in the conference standings with a win over Covington.
East scored seven runs in the second inning and was never headed.
The Vikings are 17-4 overall and 9-1 in the TRC and Covington drops to 15-5 overall and 9-1 in the TRC.
Kalli Teeters was 2-or-4 with three RBIs for the Vikings.
Madison Maxson was 3-for-5 and Jacqueline Kadel was 2-for-5.
Kiera Kirby was 2-for-4 and Kayly Fetters had two RBIs.
Kyleigh Kirby pitched a four-hitter, striking out seven and walking two.
For Covington, Meg Rogers and Reaghan Lemp were both 2-for-3.
Rogers and Nigella Reck combined to strikeout two and walk seven.
Arcanum 13,
Newton 1
PLEASANT HILL — The Newton softball team lost in WOAC action Monday.
Lexi West had a single for the Indians.