Monday Softball Roundup

PIQUA — The Piqua softball team opened D-I sectional play with a 16-8 win over Xenia Monday.

The Lady Indians play at fourth seed Northmont at 5 p.m. Wednesday.

Northmont defeated Stebbins 11-0 Monday.

D-III

Bethel 7,

Anna 3

ANNA — The Bethel softball team knocked off Anna 7-3 Monday in D-III sectional action.

The Bees will host National Trail Wednesday in second-round action.

Morgan Rodgers was 3-for-4 with two RBIs for the Bees.

Alyson Bird was 3-for-4 with two doubles and Allie Sheen doubled.

Lily Williams pitched a five-hitter, striking out and walking four.

Milton-Union 11,

Madison 5

MIDDLETOWN — The Milton-Union softball team defeated Middletown Madison in D-III first-round action Monday.

The Bulldogs will play at Miami East at 5 p.m. Wednesday.

Maddie Baker was 3-for-5 with a double and two RBIs and Miley Jones was 2-for-4 with a double, a triple and four RBIs.

Carly Zimmer was 3-for-5 with a double and Jenna Booher was 3-for-4.

Zimmer, Raegan Fulton and Jones combined on a seven-hitter, striking out seven and walking five.

Miami East 12,

Covington 1

COVINGTON — In TRC regular season action Monday, Miami East earned a share of first place in the conference standings with a win over Covington.

East scored seven runs in the second inning and was never headed.

The Vikings are 17-4 overall and 9-1 in the TRC and Covington drops to 15-5 overall and 9-1 in the TRC.

Kalli Teeters was 2-or-4 with three RBIs for the Vikings.

Madison Maxson was 3-for-5 and Jacqueline Kadel was 2-for-5.

Kiera Kirby was 2-for-4 and Kayly Fetters had two RBIs.

Kyleigh Kirby pitched a four-hitter, striking out seven and walking two.

For Covington, Meg Rogers and Reaghan Lemp were both 2-for-3.

Rogers and Nigella Reck combined to strikeout two and walk seven.

Arcanum 13,

Newton 1

PLEASANT HILL — The Newton softball team lost in WOAC action Monday.

Lexi West had a single for the Indians.