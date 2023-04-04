Monday Baseball Roundup

The Troy baseball team opened its trip to Tennessee with a 3-1 win over Highland, Ky. Monday.
Hayden Frey and Trayce Mercer combined on a two-hitter, striking out 10 and walking three.
Frey was 2-for-3 with two RBIs.
Matthew Hempker and Ryder Kirtley were both 2-for-3.
Tippecanoe 5,
Xenia 0
XENIA — The Tippecanoe baseball team picked up a 5-0 win over Xenia on the road Monday in MVL action.
Covington 11,
Troy Christian 6
TROY — The Covington baseball team jumped out to a 7-0 lead and held on for a win on the road Monday in TRC action.
Tanner Palsgrove was 2-for-3 with a triple for the Buccs.
Caarter Owens was 2-for-3 and Connor Humphrey was 2-for-4.
Grant Blore was 2-for-4 with a double and four RBIs.
Tyler Jay, Carson Taylor and Blore combined on an 13-hitter, striking out three.
Marcus O’Neal was 3-for-4 for Troy Christian and Zane Harris was 2-for-4.
Camden Koukol was 3-for-4 with a double and two RBIs, Landon Day was 3-for-4 and Ryan Waltz was 2-for-4.
Carson Dyer and Rylee Huber combined on an 11-hitter, striking out four and walking one.
Bethel 1,
Riverside 0
BRANDT — The Bethel baseball team picked up a 1-0 win over Riverside at home Monday in TRC action.