Monday Baseball Roundup

The Troy baseball team opened its trip to Tennessee with a 3-1 win over Highland, Ky. Monday.

Hayden Frey and Trayce Mercer combined on a two-hitter, striking out 10 and walking three.

Frey was 2-for-3 with two RBIs.

Matthew Hempker and Ryder Kirtley were both 2-for-3.

Tippecanoe 5,

Xenia 0

XENIA — The Tippecanoe baseball team picked up a 5-0 win over Xenia on the road Monday in MVL action.

Covington 11,

Troy Christian 6

TROY — The Covington baseball team jumped out to a 7-0 lead and held on for a win on the road Monday in TRC action.

Tanner Palsgrove was 2-for-3 with a triple for the Buccs.

Caarter Owens was 2-for-3 and Connor Humphrey was 2-for-4.

Grant Blore was 2-for-4 with a double and four RBIs.

Tyler Jay, Carson Taylor and Blore combined on an 13-hitter, striking out three.

Marcus O’Neal was 3-for-4 for Troy Christian and Zane Harris was 2-for-4.

Camden Koukol was 3-for-4 with a double and two RBIs, Landon Day was 3-for-4 and Ryan Waltz was 2-for-4.

Carson Dyer and Rylee Huber combined on an 11-hitter, striking out four and walking one.

Bethel 1,

Riverside 0

BRANDT — The Bethel baseball team picked up a 1-0 win over Riverside at home Monday in TRC action.