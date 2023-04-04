Monday Softball Roundup

XENIA — The Tippecanoe softball team picked up a 17-6 win over Xenia Monday on the road in MVL action.

Covington 6,

Minster 3

COVINGTON — The Covington softball team stayed unbeaten with a 6-3 win over Minster Monday.

Meg Rogers pitched a four-hitter, striking out 15 and walking three.

She helped herself at the plate with a triple and two RBIs.

Mara Newhouse was 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs and Karyanne Turner had a triple and two RBIs.

Reaghan Lemp was 2-for-4 with a double and Erik Gostomsky was 2-for-4.

Ansonia 12,

Troy Christian 1

TROY — The Troy Christian softball team lost a home game Monday in non-conference action.