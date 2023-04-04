Dayton Post Office to host job fairs

DAYTON — The Dayton Post Office, 1111 E. Fifth Street, Dayton, will host a job fairs every Friday in April from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. to fill immediate openings for city carrier assistants. Starting salary is $19.33 per hour.

USPS personnel will be on site to provide detailed information about the positions and answer questions. Applications are accepted online only at www.usps.com/careers. Applicants must be available to work weekends and holidays and have an acceptable driving record. See the job posting for full details for duties, responsibilities, requirements and benefits information. Job postings are updated frequently, so check back often for additional opportunities.

The Postal Service is looking for committed and motivated individuals to join them in their mission of service to the local community and the nation. The Postal Service offers competitive wages, benefits and career advancement opportunities. As part of their innovative and bold 10-year plan, Delivering for America, the Postal Service is focused on building a more stable and empowered workforce. The Postal Service employees are their greatest asset and they are investing in new employees by providing robust training and on-the-job support.

The United States Postal Service is an equal opportunity employer offering a fast-paced, rewarding work environment with competitive compensation packages, on-the-job training and opportunities for advancement.