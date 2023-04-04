WACO Historical Society continues Lecture series

TROY — In this presentation Greg Hills will give guests a description of what his father, Robert F. Hills, did as a glider pilot in the invasion of Holland during the operation, “Market Garden,” on Sept.18, 1944.

Many descriptions will be from Robert’s own words. Some of Greg’s research came from the book, “We are the 29th! Troop Carrier Squadron – WWII” by Col. Joseph Harkiewicz. Robert wrote excerpts in the book and helped edit the final copy. He was also an author of an article in the Saturday Evening Post on Nov. 5, 1949 named, “What a Beating our Gliders Took!”

Robert has worked writer for the Virginia Creeper, a vice advertising manager for the Saturday Evening Post and a writer and producer for World’s Fair.

Robert F. Hills, as a writer, director and producer.

Greg, lecture presenter, was a teacher for 30 years at the Red Clay Consolidated School District in Delaware. He taught special education in middle school and high school. He taught regular fifth grade and then students with multiple disabilities.

Greg is married to Shirley Hills and between them they have seven grandchildren. He and Shirley live in Newark, Del. and attend the First Presbyterian Church in Newark.

Greg now teaches Sunday school and volunteers for several groups at his church. He is also a professional Pop Pop

All aviation lectures at WACO Air Museum, 1865 S. County Road 25A, Troy, are free and open to the public and are scheduled to last one hour, beginning at 7 p.m., with questions to follow. The lecture is held in the Willis Wing of the WACO Air Museum. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m.

Donations to the WACO Air Museum are gratefully accepted. All lectures are sponsored in part by Collins Wheels and Brakes. For questions, call 937-335-9226 or visit www.wacoairmuseum.org.