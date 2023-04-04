Miami County Sheriff’s Office reports

Sheriff’s log

MONDAY

-8:27 p.m.: shots fired. Deputies responded to a report of shots fired in the 8000 block of East state Route 41 in Alcony.

-1:30 p.m.: theft. Deputies responded to a report of theft in the 1100 block of Hillcrest Drive in Concord Township. The victim reported purchasing concert tickets on Facebook Marketplace. After payment, the seller blocked the reporting party and did not provide the tickets.

-1:21 p.m.: theft. Deputies responded to a report of theft in the 10000 block of Covington-Bradford Road in Newberry Township. The victim reported stolen medical marijuana.

-7:50 a.m.: theft. Deputies responded to a report of vehicle theft in the 8400 block of North Piqua-Lockington Road in Rossville.

