Meet The Candidate Night scheduled for April 13

TROY — An in-person Meet the Candidate night, sponsored by Leadership Troy Alumni, is scheduled for Thursday, April 13, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. at the Troy Junior High School cafeteria.

The forum will feature candidates facing the voters in Troy in the May 2 Primary Election for Troy City Mayor including William Lutz and Robin Oda.

A gas aggregation issue that will be on the ballot for Troy voters will also be explained.

Emcee for the evening will be Michael Beamish, Leadership Troy Class of ‘95. Written questions from the audience will be accepted and presented by the media panel including Matt Bayman of MyMiamiCounty.com, Scott Hornberger of Power 107.1 WTJN and Sheryl Roadcap of Miami Valley Today.

Greeters will include Penny Hoekstra ‘94 and Dee Mahan ‘94. Jack Hoekstra LT ‘08 will be timekeeper. The program will begin promptly at 7:30 p.m. and will last 60 minutes, according to Steve Baker ‘84, event chairman. The public is invited and encouraged to attend. Doors to the Troy Junior High at 556 N. Adams St., Troy, open at 7 p.m.

The forum is expected to be broadcast live on Power 107.1 WTJN and on WPTW 98.1 and 1570. Live streaming will be done by Troy Area Chamber of Commerce.

This is the 33rd year Leadership Troy Alumni has sponsored Meet the Candidate Night that began in 1990. Leadership Troy Alumni includes residents of the Troy area who, since 1984, have successfully completed an extensive program designed to increase the quality and quantity of men and women capable of accepting leadership roles in community organizations.

For more information about Leadership Troy, go to https://www.troyohiochamber.com/?s=Leadership+troy