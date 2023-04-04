TMCS hosts Vacation at the Park

TIPP CITY — Tipp Monroe Community Services is offering a summer camp called Vacation at the Park. Each week of camp, counselors, known by campers as “green shirts,” will guide campers ages 4-9 through six weeks of summer fun.

The camp is designed to get children active, to learn new skills, be creative, make new friends and to encourage independence by taking on new challenges. The camp will be held at the Tipp City Park Round House from 9 a.m. to noon, Monday through Friday. There is no camp the week of July 4. The cost is $90 for residents and $110 for non-resident per week. For more information on camp and to register, visit tmcomservices.org. Registration is now open for camp.

According to the camp organizer, Katie Sonnanstine, “Different organizations, through their public education programs, will visit weekly to share their knowledge with the campers.”

This year, TMCS is excited to have the following guests coming to camp this year: Sharyn Ham from Challenge Island STEM Program; Brukner Nature Center; Ranger Vic; Andrew Wickert, Pilates Instructor; Linda Raterman, Miami Soil & Water Conservation District; and Vicky Kinsley-Henry and Aliya Stine, Miami County Health Department. Campers will make themed crafts, have scavenger hunts, play games, color and complete STEM activities related to the theme of the week. Sonnanstine encourages everyone interested to sign up early on the TMCS website. Space is limited.

The camp themes and dates are as follows:

Animal Planet – June 12-16: beware of loose animals in the Tipp City Park! The TMCS “Zoologists,” with help from Brukner Nature Center, will introduce campers to several different animals. They will also investigate where and how certain animals make their homes. The week will be filled with games, crafts and activities about animals.

Ahoy Mateys – June 19-23: Campers are invited to set sail with the green shirts during a week of pirate fun. This adventure is not for land-lovers or the faint of heart. The week will be filled with games, crafts and activities about pirates.

Superhero Training Camp – June 26-30: Campers will have the opportunity to practice their superpowers and receive superhero training. Dust off your superhero costumes and come play games and participate in fun activities this week of camp.

Hawaiian Holiday – July 10-14: Aloha! Enjoy a Hawaiian Holiday this week. Among other Hawaiian-inspired games and crafts, campers will go pineapple bowling, compete in a flower lei toss, learn the hula and make a bamboo rattle. Andrew Wingert, local Pilates instructor, will be on hand to teach surfing skills.

Under the Sea – July 17-21: TMCS is bringing the ocean to the Midwest! Campers will journey through the ocean to investigate different creatures that live in the deep. This week campers will have fun crafting, making ordinary items into sea life and playing fishy games.

Splashtacular – July 24-28: Jump into this wet and wild week with oodles of water games and activities. Come splash, drip and spray with water balloons, water gun wars and other wet challenges. No one will go home dry this week.

This year’s Vacation at the Park is sponsored by Monroe Federal, Thrivent Action Teams and Thrivent Financial – Matt Buehrer. Visit the TMCS website and Facebook page for updated information on each week of camp.

Tipp Monroe Community Services is a local nonprofit organization responsible for identifying and filling the needs of Tipp City and Monroe Township residents. They provide recreational, educational, cultural and social service programs. For more information on the programs offered at TMCS call 937-667-8631 or visit their website: tmcomservices.org.