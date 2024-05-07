Monday Baseball Roundup

TIPP CITY — The Piqua baseball team went on the road for a 5-1 win over Tippecanoe Monday.

Mickey Anderson was 2-for-4 with a double, Mason Davis was 2-for-4, Ben Lavey had two RBIs, Josh Heath was 2-for-3 with a double and Zander Mason was 2-for-3 with two RBIs.

Hunter Steinke and Cohen Brown combined on a five-hitter, striking out 10 and walking three.

For Tippecanoe, Preston Zumwalt was 2-for-4.

Cayden McKinney and Carson Jackson combined on a 10-hitter, striking out three and walking one.

Bellefontaine 7,

Miami East 1

CASSTOWN — The Miami East baseball team dropped a home game Monday.

Adam Lawson, KJ Gustin and Owen Haak combined on a nine-hitter, striking out seven and walking seven.

Riverside 6,

Troy Christian 5

DEGRAFF — The Troy Christian baseball team dropped a TRC game Monday.

Camden Koukol was 2-for-3 and Marcus O’Neal was 2-for-3 with two RBIs.

Carson Dyer, Koukol and Ryan Waltz combined on a nine-hitter, striking out nine and walking five.

Dixie 5,

Milton-Union 4

NEW LEBANON — The Milton-Union baseball team dropped a game in eight innings Monday.

Peyton Nichols was 2-for-4 with a double and Karson Stone was 2-for-4.

Nichols, Wyatt Kimmel and Hunter Fraley combined on a six-hitter, striking out 12 and walking three.

Bethel 7,

Graham 6

BRANDT — The Bethel baseball team won a home game Monday.

Noah McCann was 4-for-4, Braylon Schroeder was 2-for-4 with a double and three RBIs, Anderson Mohler was 2-for-3 with a double, Evan Goodman had a double and three RBIs and Grant Bean doubled.

Bryce Ballard and Christian Barker scattered 12 hits, striking out five and walking three.

Newton 1,

Tri-Village 0

NEW MADISON — The Newton baseball team got a big win on the road Monday.

The Indians are 18-2 overall and share first place with Dixie in the WOAC at 81. The two teams plays Thursday at Dixie.

With two outs in the third inning, Carson Resides walked, stole second and scored on Rhett Koffer’s single for the game’s only run.

Ty Schauer pitched a four-hitter, striking out seven and walking four.

Bradford 6,

Ansonia 4

BRADFORD — The Bradford baseball team got a home win Monday.

Garrett Trevino was 2-for-4, Owen Canan had two RBIs and Hudson Hill had a triple and two RBIs.

Tucker Miller and Landon Wills combined on a three-hitter, striking out 12 and walking three.