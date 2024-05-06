Piqua, Troy, Milton-Union, Bethel all advance in sectional softball action Monday

Piqua first baseman Ella Snyder catches a throw from shortstop Abigail Kirk to double a Wayne runner off first base in D-I sectional action. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Piqua pitcher Dylan Weatherly fires a strike Monday against Wayne. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Piqua’s Elizabeth Hubbard squares the bat up on the ball. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Piqua catcher Izzy Vincent looks to make a throw Monday. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today

PIQUA — The Piqua softball broke a 1-1 tie with two runs in the sixth inning and defeated Wayne 3-1 Monday in D-I sectional action.

Piqua will play at third seed Beavercreek at 5 p.m. Wednesday in second-round action.

In the sixth inning, Audrey Bean singled and scored on Sam Clark’s second RBI double of the game.

Clark scored on an Izzy Vincent singled to make it 3-1.

In the first inning, Taylan Swartz had singled and stole second, before Clark doubled to get Piqua on the board.

Wayne had tied the game in the third inning, setting up the big sixth inning for Piqua.

Clark was 3-for-3 at the plate for Piqua and Rachel Price was 2-for-3.

Dylan Weatherly and Julia Coppess combined on an 11-hitter, striking out three.

Troy 10,

Sidney 0

TROY — The Troy softball team advanced in D-I sectional action Monday, getting a win at the Market Street diamond.

Troy will play at fourth seed Fairmont at 5 p.m. Wednesday.

Mimi Shaw had three RBIs and Amayah Kennedy was 2-for-2 with two RBIs.

Madison Wright was 2-for-3 and Kendall Spangenberger had two RBIs.

Riley King pitched a one-hitter, striking out seven and walking one.

Milton-Union 3,

Graham 0

WEST MILTON — The Milton-Union softball team advanced in D-III sectional action Monday.

The Bulldogs will play at fifth seed Versailles at 5 p.m. Wednesday.

Sofie Elliott provided all the runs the Bulldogs would need with a sole home run in the first inning.

Caley McCarroll added a two-run double in the third as Milton made the most of four hits.

Carly Zimmer pitched a two-hitter, striking out 11 and walking three.

Bethel 4,

Greenevview

JAMESTOWN — The Bethel softball team advanced with a road win in D-III sectional action.

The Bees will play at sixth seed Brookville at 5 p.m. Wednesday.

Morgan Rodgers was 2-for-4 with two doubles, Allie Sheen was 3-for-3 with a triple and Faith Moorehead had a double.

Addy Etherington pitched an eight-hitter, striking out two.