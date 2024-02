Monday Bowling Roundup

PIQUA — The Piqua boys bowling team dropped a MVL match with Greenville 2,022-1,860 Monday.

Austyn Potter led Piqua with games of 169 and 171 and Jayden Miller bowled games of 177 and 158.

Dylan Jenkins had games of 162 and 158 and Chase Wright rolled games of 139 and 130.

Daulton Funderburg added games of 116 and 140.

Piqua had baker games of 151 and 189.

Dayton Christian 1,840,

Newton 1,338

PIQUA — The Newton boys bowling team dropped a home match Monday.

Trevor Jess led Newton with games of 174 and 140.

Zurich Bess rolled a 154 and Princeton Bees bowled games of 103 and 117.

Newton had baker games of 74 and 117.

GIRLS

Piqua 1,634,

Greenville 1,564

PIQUA — The Piqua girls bowling team picked up a MVL win Monday.

Miranda Sweetman had games of 147 and 181 and Adriana Emery added games of 138 and 147.

Audrianna Kendall had duplicate 135 games and Kaylee Eleyet had games of 119 and 103.

Macy Hall bowled a 130 and Allison Hicks rolled a 116.

Piqua had baker games of 144 and 139.

Newton 1,341,

Dayton Christian 1,147

PIQUA — The Newton girls bowling team picked up a win Monday.

Peyton Schutz had games of 147 and 132 and Breanna McClish rolled games of 160 and 118.

Vivien Clark had games of 115 and 119 and Marissa Schleintz rolled games of 89 and 110.

Harlee Adams bowled an 81 and Gabby Schmackers rolled an 80 game.

Newton had baker games of 111 and 79.