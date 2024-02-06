Monday Girls Basketball Roundup

PIQUA — The Piqua girls basketball team will close the regular season at Greenville Saturday.

The Indians dropped to 3-18 with a 59-41 loss to Meadowdale Monday on Senior Night at Garbry Gymnasium.

Piqua trailed 13-9, 29-26 and 43-37 at the quarter breaks.

Newton 52,

Stivers 20

PLEASANT HILL — Newton girls basketball team improved to 10-10 with a home win Monday.

The Indians will play at National Trail Thursday, before hosting Houston Saturday to close the regular season.

Newton led 20-4, 33-6 and 41-13 at the quarter breaks.

Reese Hess had a double-double with 18 points and 10 rebounds.

Felicty Harbour scored 12 points, Rylee Hess had nine points and Brook Hines added six points.

Bethel 50,

Bradford 39

BRADFORD — The Bethel girls basketball team improved to 3-18 with a win on the road Monday.

Bradford dropped to 4-16.

The Bees will host Troy Christian Thursday to close the regular season, while the Railroaders will travel to Dixie Thursday.

Bethel led 12-7, 22-15 and 36-29 at the quarter breaks.

Lilly Canan had 15 points for Bradford and Ryleigh Dotson added 12 points, five assists and four steals.

Avery Helman had six points, seven rebounds and three assists and Brooklyn Crickmore added 13 rebounds and two blocked shots. Megan Wood pulled down five rebounds.