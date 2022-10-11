Monday Prep Sports Roundup

TIPP CITY — The Tippecanoe girls soccer team clinched a share of the MVL title Monday night, topping Sidney 2-0.

Both teams came into the game 7-0 in the MVL.a

Tipp improves to 14-2 overall and can wrap up the outright title with a tie or win at Vandalia-Butler Wednesday night.

Chelsea Dettwiller started the games scoring, putting a ball in from the right side off a Makenzie Chinn assist.

Maddie Moran had the second goal later in the first half off an Megan Landis assist and and Leah Adkins had a shutout in goal with seven saves.

Troy 9,

Stebbins o

TROY — The Troy girls soccer team scored eight goals in the second half in a 9-0 win over Stebbins Monday in MVL action.

Hannah Liening had two goals and one assist and Leah Harnish had two goals for the Trojans.

Kendra Kovacs and Paige Vitangeli had one goal and one assist each.

Ava Harvey and Trinity Hurd had one goal each.

Aubrey Murphy had two assists and Astryd Littlejohn had the shutout in goal with eight saves.

Fairborn 5,

Piqua 3

FAIRBORN — The Piqua girls soccer team dropped a road game Monday night.

Kamryn Mikolajewski had two goals and one assist for Piqua.

Audrey Evans had one goal.

Miami East 2,

Milton-Union 0

WEST MILTON — The Miami East girls soccer team came up with a shutout on the road in TRC action Tuesday night.

Katie Paulus an Brooke Shafer had one goal each.

Logan Phillips had one assist.

Volleyball

Tippecanoe 3,

C-J 1

TIPP CITY — The Tippecanoe volleyball team overcame an injury to setter Hannah Wildermuth in the first set to win 14-25, 25-15, 25-15, 25-18 in non-conference action Tuesday night. The Red Devils are now 19-1.

“In front of a nice crowd, we started slow and could not recover after Hannah Wildermuth was taken out due to a sprained ankle,” Tippecanoe coach Howard Garcia said. “From the second set on, after Ellie McCormick stepped in, the team regrouped. playing great defense and stopping their strong attackers.

“The effort was not lacking and the team came alive. Again, a very balanced attack due to solid serve receive and great set selection from Ellie. It was a nice win, despite the unfortunate circumstances.”

Alex Voisard had 12 kills and four aces and Olivia Gustavson had 10 kills.

Alexa Mader had eight kills and Nicole Strong and Savy Dean both had six kills.

McCormick dished out 40 assists, Savannah Clawson had 16 digs and Grace Kinsman added 11 digs.

Covington 3,

Bradford 0

COVINGTON — The Covington volleyball team cruised to a 25-5, 25-9, 25-7 win over Bradford.

Taylor Kirker had nine kills and 29 assists and Nigella Reck had six kills.

Carlie Besecker had 16 kills and four blocks and Kearsten Wiggins had 11 aces and five digs.

Reaghan Lemp had four aces and five digs.

Bethel 3,

Wayne 2

HUBER HEIGHTS — The Bethel volleyball team won a marathon match on the road Monday night 25-22, 25-20, 20-25, 21-25, 15-10.

Karlee Plozay had 27 kills, four blocks and nine digs for the Bees.

Karinne Stormer had 16 kills, three aces and 17 digs and Annabelle Adams had 43 assists, four aces and nine digs.

Claire Bailey had 21 digs, Aubrey Bunting had seven kills, Layla Moore had four aces, Elizabeth Maxwell had seven digs and Jordan Pham added five digs.

BOYS

Soccer

Miami East 4,

Milton-Union 0

CASSTOWN — The Miami East boys soccer team finished off the TRC title with a 4-0 win over Milton-Union Monday night.

The Vikings finished 12-2-2 in the regular season and 6-0-2 in the TRC.

Colin McEldowney had three goals and one assist for the Vikings.

Dylan Barnes had one goal and Ethan Gudorf dished out three assists.

Devon Abshire had three saves in goal.

