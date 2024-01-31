Monday Prep Sports Roundup

TIPP CITY — The Tippecanoe girls basketball team improved to 13-5 overall and 12-3 in the MVL with a 60-27 win over Greenville Monday at Pat Wampler Gymnasium.

Tipp led 12-8, 24-16 and 48-20 at the quarter breaks.

Courtney Post led Tippecanoe with 16 points.

Northmont 47,

Piqua 25

PIQUA — The Piqua girls basketball team dropped to 3-15 on the season with a loss Monday at Garbry Gymnasium.

The Indians trailed 10-2, 22-10 29-19 at the quarter breaks.

Miami East 35,

WLS 24

WEST LIBERTY — The Miami East girls basketball team won a showdown of D-III teams in non-conference action on the road.

Miami East improved to 19-0, while West Liberty-Salem dropped to 15-3 on the season.

The Vikings led 9-8, 15-11 and 25-16 at the quarter breaks.

Troy Christian 61,

Graham 53

TROY — The Troy Christian girls basketball team leveled its record at 9-9 with a win at the Eagles Nest.

The Eagles led 15-8, 35-19 and 49-36 at the quarter breaks.

BOWLING

BOYS

Newton 1,888,

Miss Valley 1,258

UNION CITY — The Newton boys bowling team picked up a win at Woodcrest Lanes.

Seth Euton led Newton with games of 135 and 132.

Zurich Bess had games of 126 and 120 and Parker Crow rolled games of 127 and 114.

Liams Woods had a 132 game, Trevor Jess bowled a 128, Brandon Laughman rolled a 118 and Ryan Woods added an 81 game.

Newton had baker games of 132, 125, 155, 135 and 128.

GIRLS

Newton 1,758,

Miss. Valley 1,734

UNION CITY — The Newton girls bowling team picked up a win at Woodcrest Lanes.

Newton opened up a 67 pin lead heading into the baker games and held on for the win.

Bre McClish led Newton with games of 153 and 156.

Vivien Clark had games of 112 and 133 and Peyton Schutz rolled games of 117 and 127.

Harlee Adams had a 120 game, Gabby Schmackers rolled a 98 game and Marissa Schleintz added a 93 game.

Newton had baker games of 126, 96, 95, 135 and 122.