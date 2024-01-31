Alzheimer’s Association to host dementia-related behavior program

DAYTON — The Alzheimer’s Association Miami Valley Chapter is offering a free education program on understanding and responding to dementia-related behavior on Feb. 14 at Legacy Centerville, 1001 E. Alex Bell Road, from 2 to 3 p.m.

“Behavior is a powerful form of communication and is one of the primary ways for people living with dementia to communicate their needs and feelings as they lose the ability to use language,” said Dayna Ritchey, program director of the Alzheimer’s Association Greater Cincinnati and Miami Valley Chapters. “However, some behaviors can present real challenges for caregivers to manage. This program will help families and caregivers understand their loved one’s behavior and provide proven strategies to deal with these behaviors positively.”

Those attending will learn how to decode non-verbal behavioral messages, identify common behavior triggers, and learn strategies to help intervene with some of the most common behavioral challenges of Alzheimer’s disease, including agitation and confusion.

Pre-registration is required. To register for this program, call the Alzheimer’s Association’s 24/7 Helpline at 800-272-3900. Instructions on how to join the webinar will be emailed following registration.

There are 220,000 Ohioans older than 65 living with Alzheimer’s disease, according to the Alzheimer’s Association 2023 Alzheimer’s Disease Facts and Figures. A total of 493,000 caregivers offer 736 million hours of unpaid care each year.

Those concerned about themselves or a loved one can contact the Alzheimer’s Association Miami Valley Chapter at 937-291-3332 to schedule a care consultation and be connected to free local resources.