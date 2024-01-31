Troy Christian boys get past Miami East

Troy Christian’s Frank Rupnik makes a move inside against Miami East’s Connor Apple Tuesday at the Eagles Nest. Lee Woolery|Speedshot Photos Miami East’s Jacob Roeth drives against Troy Christian’s Alex Free Tuesday night. Lee Woolery|Speedshot Photos Troy Christian’s Christian Brusman dribbles against Miami East Tuesday. Lee Woolery|Speedshot Photos Miami East’s Kaden Francis shoots a 3-pointer Tuesday night. Lee Woolery|Speedshot Photos

CASSTOWN — The showdown is set for Friday night.

After Troy Christian rallied for a 56-41 win over Miami East Friday night and Northridge defeated Bethel, the two teams will play for first place at the Eagles Nest Friday night.

Troy Christian is 13-2 overall and 10-0 in the TRC, while Northridge will come in 10-6 overall and 9-1 in the TRC.

Miami East drops to 10-7 overall and 7-3 in the TRC.

The Vikings had led for most of the first half Tuesday night and were in front 25-22 at halftime.

But, Troy Christian began to attack the basket in the third quarter, outpointing the Vikings 18-4 to take a 40-29 lead.

The Alex Free to Frank Rupnik connection led to six points in the quarter, Parker Penrod would score seven points in the quarter and Free had five of his own.

The Eagles hit eight of 11 shots in the quarter and would continue the momentum into the fourth quarter.

When Penrod had a three-point play, the Eagles led 52-33 and finished off the win from there.

The game started with Miami East finishing the first quarter on a 10-4 run to take a 14-9 lead.

Jacob Roeth hit back-to-back 3-pointers to start the run, Ty Roher would score and Devin Abshire hit a buzzer-beater to close the quarter on a pass from Roeth.

Abshire hit two free throws to make it 16-9 to start the second quarter before Troy Christian answered to tie it in two possessions.

It started with a four-point possession when Christian Brusman — who had a big first half to keep the Eagles close — scored as he was fouled. He missed the free throw, but Rupnik grabbed the offensive rebound for a putback.

On the next possession, Brusman hit a 3-pointer and it was tied at 16.

East would open the lead back up to six on a basket and 3-point play by Ty Roher — with a Roeth 3-pointer sandwiched in-between.

But, the Eagles would close within three at halftime and continue the momentum in the second half.

Penrod led Troy Christian with 22 points and Brusman had 15 points.

Free had nine points and five assists and Rupnik added eight points, 15 rebounds, three assists and three blocked shots.

Roeth led Miami East with 21 points and Rohrer had 10 points and six rebounds.

Abshire added five points and six rebounds.

Troy Christian was 22 of 43 from the floor for 51 percent, including three of 15 on 3-pointers for 20 percent. The Eagles converted nine of 14 free throws for 64 percent.

Miami East was 12 of 30 from the floor for 30 percent, including four of 10 from long range for 40 percent.

The Vikings made 13 of 17 free throws for 76 percent.

Troy Christian won the battle of the boards 26-24 and had 11 turnovers to Miami East’s 10.

