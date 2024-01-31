Upcoming Lunch N Learn focuses on attracting and retaining top talent

DAYTON — Women in Business Networking (WiBN), a program of Better Business Bureau serving Dayton/Miami Valley, is hosting a Lunch N Learn in February titled Attracting & Retaining Top Talent, featuring Lisa Barhorst, president & CEO of Wilderness Agency.

The event will be held at the Fitz Center for Leadership in Community, 1401 S. Main St., Dayton, on Tuesday, Feb. 27, with registration starting at 11:30 a.m., lunch at 11:45 a.m., and the program from noon to 1 p.m. The cost is $25 for WiBN members and BBB-accredited businesses/charities and $35 for others.

During this event, Barhorst will share how to give your recruiting efforts a boost, as well as tips for growing businesses using marketing strategies to hire top talent. In addition, she’ll discuss how to storytell to attract people and marketing recruiting tactics that work.

In her role at Wilderness Agency, Barhorst is focused on customer and employee experience in addition to ambitious growth plans. Prior to Wilderness Agency, Barhorst was the COO of Drone Express where she ensured all operations were efficient, effective and optimized to service the needs of clients, partners and end consumers, as well as oversaw the marketing and local community outreach. She has nearly three decades of experience in broadcast television serving as president and GM of multi-station conglomerates, such as FOX45/ABC22 and WDTN-TV. She has held numerous local, state, and national community engagement roles. Some of her board seats include the NBC Affiliate Board of Directors, the Ohio Association of Broadcasters Board of Directors, the Dayton Area Chamber of Commerce Board, Better Business Bureau, YWCA Dayton and Brigid’s Path.

Sheri Sword, WiBN’s executive director, said, “An organization’s team is the key to its success. This event will help your organization ‘Prepare To Propel,’ the theme for WiBN in 2024. It will provide advice and guidance to help you take your team and business to the next level. Register today.”

