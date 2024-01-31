Tuesday Boys Basketball Roundup

TROY — The Troy boys basketball team held on in the second half for a 53-52 win over Stebbins in MVL action Tuesday night.

Troy improved to 6-12 overall and 6-9 in the MVL.

Troy led 14-13 after one quarter and 31-20 at halftime.

Stebbins closed within 45-37 after three quarters and continued to rally before Troy came away with the win.

But, Stebbins closed with

Kellen Miller led Troy with 15 points and Hudson Furlong scored 10.

Aiden Luis had nine points, Brady O’Leary and Nathan McDowell both scored six points and Isaac Burns added five points.

Tippecanoe 61,

Fairborn 45

TIPP CITY — The Tippecanoe boys basketball team clinched the MVL Miami Division title and a share of the MVL title with a win at Pat Wampler Gymnasium.

The Red Devils are 16-2 overall and 14-1 in the MVL and can clinch the MVL title with a win at Piqua Friday night.

Tipp led 15-6, 25-12 and 47-19 at the quarter breaks.

Jackson Smith led Tipp with 21 points and Maddox Sivon scored 13 points.

Sidney 55,

Piqua 41

SIDNEY — The Piqua boys basketball team stayed close for one half in a MVL road loss.

Piqua drops to 4-14 overall and 3-12 in the MVL.

The Indians trailed 10-8, 20-18 and 44-28 at the quarter breaks.

Covington 61,

Milton-Union 52

COVINGTON — The Covington boys basketball team improved to 7-10 overall and 3-7 in the TRC.

Milton-Union dropped to 2-15 overall and 1-10 in the TRC.

The Bulldogs led 18-9 after one quarter, before Covington took a 28-23 halftime lead and increased it to 41-35 after three quarters.

Bryson Hite led Covington with 19 points.

Brogen Angle scored 17 points and Gunner Kimmel had 10 points.

Britton Miller scored eight points and Tanner Palsgrove added five points.

Braden Schaurer had 14 points, eight assists and three steals for Milton.

Tyler Combs had 13 points and six rebounds and Titus Copp had 11 points and five rebounds.

Zach Lovin scored nine points and Wyatt Kimmel added five points, six rebounds and three steals.

Northridge 76,

Bethel 38

BRANDT — The Bethel boys basketball team dropped to 4-12 overall and 1-9 in the TRC with a home loss Tuesday night.

The Bees trailed 10-9, 19-17 and 45-30 at the quarter breaks.

Newton 47,

Dixie 36

PLEASANT HILL — The Newton boys basketball team got a WOAC win at home Tuesday night.

The Indians improved to 10-5 overall and 4-3 in the WOAC.

Newton led 12-9, 24-16 and 35-27 at the quarter breaks.

Quinn Peters scored 20 points and Austin Tippie added nine points.

Arcanum 70,

Bradford 67

BRADFORD — The Bradford boys basketball team dropped to 9-7 overall and 5-3 in the WOAC with a home loss Tuesday night.

Bradford trailed 15-14 after one quarter, but the Railroaders led 37-32 at halftime and 52-45 after three quarters.

But, Arcanum rallied in the fourth quarter for the win.