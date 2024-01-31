OSU Lima to host CCP information session

LIMA — Students who want to be Buckeyes before they graduate from high school can join Ohio State Lima for an informational session covering the state of Ohio’s College Credit Plus Program from 1 to 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 4, at the G. Gilbert Cloyd Commons in the lower level of Galvin Hall.

College Credit Plus, or CCP, is the state’s dual enrollment program that allows students to earn college and high school credits at the same time. The program comes at no cost to public school students and may come at limited cost to non-public and home-schooled students. At this event, you will get a detailed information session on what College Credit Plus is, why it may be beneficial to enroll in the program, and how public, non-public, and home-schooled students can take Ohio State courses through CCP on the Ohio State Lima campus.

For more information, contact [email protected] or call 567-242-7500. Register at www.go.osu.edu/limaccpevent.