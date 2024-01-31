Van Halen tribute band to perform at BMI

Lätter Courtesy photo JUMP — A Van Halen tribute band. Courtesy photo

VERSAILLES — JUMP — America’s Van Halen Experience and special guest Lätter will perform at the BMI Event Center in Versailles on Feb. 3.

After performing sold-out shows across multiple different states, JUMP has positioned themselves as one of the top Van Halen tributes in the nation. The band’s lineup is composed of a group of youngsters all born in the mid-late 90s and early 2000s.

While their age offers a visual aesthetic true to Van Halen in their prime, their sound also reflects the same shredding Eddie guitar solos, rock solid rhythm section, and the whaling two-tone screams reminiscent of David Lee Roth’s voice. Featuring a variety of hits and deep cuts off of the first 6 albums, JUMP’s live show also includes a selection of skits and one-liners portrayed by Van Halen from bootlegs of their live shows between 1978-1984.

A Lätter show is not just another night at the club. Only the biggest hits, from the biggest artists of the 80s (and a little extra) make it onto the band’s set list. They adhere to the highest production standards, ensuring a show to remember. Loud and clear sound, and dazzling lights combine for an engaging experience.

With over 100 years of combined performing experience, Lätter’s musicianship is second to none. High-caliber playing, spot-on vocal acrobatics, and three- and four-part vocal harmonies fill the air (and the dance floor) with reckless abandon.

General admission tickets are available now starting at $15 each for a four-pack of general admission tickets, $20 for a single general admission ticket, or $30 for a premium seat in the first four rows. A reserved table can also be added at an additional cost of $50. Tickets can be purchased online at www.bmieventcenter.com or in person at BMI Karts & Parts’ showroom at 769 E. Main St. in Versailles. Hours are Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tickets will also be available at the door but the price increases the day of the show. Doors open at 5 p.m. and the show starts at 7 p.m.