Monday Prep Sports Roundup

GREENVILLE — Troy volleyball coach Michelle Owen picked up a milestone win Monday night.

It was Owen’s 300th victory as the Trojans cruised to a 25-12, 25-13, 25-20 win over Greenville on the road in MVL action.

Kasey Sager had 10 kills and six blocks for the Trojans, while Maddie Frey had six kills and three blocks.

Hannah Duff had five kills and six blocks and Brynn Siler had three blocks and 14 digs.

Kayla Huber had six aces, eight assists and six digs, Ellie Fogarty had 20 assists and six digs and Brooklyn Jackson had 17 digs.

Tippecanoe 3,

Stebbins 0

TIPP CITY — The Tippecanoe volleyball team remained undefeated in MVL play Monday night.

“The team executed a quick tempo from the many free balls provided and did an outstanding job from the service line,” Tippecanoe volleyball coach Howard Garcia said. “Many players had a chance to contribute and the bench was engaged in every set, giving the match a good atmosphere to play.”

Nicole Strong had 10 kills and Olivia Gustavson had eight kills.

Hannah Wildermuth had 20 assists and Ellie McCormick added 11 assists.

Savannah Clawson had 10 digs and six aces and Cami Gingerich and Emily Aselage served three aces each.

Butler 3,

Piqua 1

PIQUA — The Piqua volleyball team lost to Butler 25-16, 23-25, 25-17, 25-12 in MVL action at home Monday night.

“The team fought hard,” Piqua coach Jenni Huelskamp said. “They played smart, aggressive volleyball. I am proud of their level of play tonight.”

Elizabeth Copsey had 12 kills and three aces and Jordan Adkins had eight kills and two blocks.

Marissa Bragg had three aces and 12 digs and Olivia Anthony had 22 assists and 11 digs.

Bethel 3,

Tecumseh 0

TIPP CITY — The Bethel volleyball team won 25-19, 25-19, 25-23 in non-conference action at home Monday night.

Karlee Plozay had 28 kills, three aces and 11 digs and Karinne Stormer had five kills and six digs.

Annabelle Adams dished out 33 assists, Aubrey Bunting served four aces and Claire Bailey added 10 digs.

Milton-Union 3,

Bradford 0

BRADFORD — The Milton-Union volleyball team won its second straight match, topping Bradford 25-14, 25-12, 25-21 in non-conference action.

Ryleigh Dotson had five kills and six aces for Bradford.

Bella Brewer had eight digs and five assists and Lailah Brewer had seven digs and five assists.

Savannah Lingo had 11 digs and Izzy Painter added seven digs.

Soccer

Miamisburg 5,

Troy 2

MIAMISBURG — The Troy girls soccer team dropped a road game in non-conference action Monday night.

Leah Harnish had one goal for the Trojans, while Kendra Kovacs and Aubrey Murphy had one assist each.

Astryd Littlejohn had 10 saves in goal.

Tippecanoe 3,

C-J 0

TIPP CITY — The Tippecanoe girls soccer team blanked Chaminade-Julienne Monday.

Makenzie Chinn, Emma Hanrahan and Maddie Moran all scored one goal each.

Kendal Davis and Megan Landis had one assist each.

Leah Adkins had the shutout in goal, with four saves.

Miami East 2,

Piqua 0

PIQUA — The Miami East girls soccer team got a non-conference win at Wertz Stadium.

Milton-Union 3,

Brookville 1

WEST MILTON — Ava Berberich, Tessa Fuller and Lillie Warner all scored goals in Milton-Union’s non-conference win.

Rachel Jacobs dished out two assists and Alayna Gentry had one assist.

Tennis

Milton-Union 5,

Sidney 0

WEST MILTON — The Milton-Union girls tennis team improved to 13-3 on the season.

In singles, Shannon Brumbaugh defeated Alyssa Echols 6-0, 6-0; Ellie Coate defeated Cierra Mullenix 6-0, 6-2; Megan Grove defeated Breanna Mullenix 6-4, 7-5.

In doubles, Peyton Henderson and Hazel Weber defeated Dhravi Patel and Cecilia Klinger 6-1, 6-0 and Ashlyn McPheron and Allyston Stinson defeated Ava Graber and Brooklyn Koester 2-6, 6-1, 6-1.

Shawnee 5,

Lehman 0

LIMA — The Lima Shawnee tennis team topped Lehman Catholic in non-conference action.

“Lima Shawnee is very strong,” Lehman Catholic coach Tim Ungericht said. “They are undefeated in the WBL and their singles players all should be district qualifiers and seeded at the Lima sectional. Our second doubles played really well in a close loss and the rest of our girls played well even though the scores don’t reflect that.”

In singles, Lilly Williams, Sarah Lins and Katie Huelskamp all lost 6-0, 6-0.

In doubles, Ashlyn Hamblin and Eliza Westerheide lost 6-0, 6-0 and Evelyn Johnston and Vivi Chen lost 6-2, 3-6, 10-3.

BOYS

Soccer

Bethel 11,

Trotwood 0

TIPP CITY — The Bethel boys soccer team cruised to an 11-0 win over Trotwood-Madison Monday night.

Jace Houck had five goals and two assists and Matt Smith scored two goals.

Nate Lutz had one goal and one assist and David Kasmov, Austin Black and Noah McCann scored one goal each.

Kyle Brueckman had two assists and Ethan Tallmadge, James Henry and Carlos Rios had one assist each.