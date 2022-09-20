Monday Golf Roundup

TROY — Troy boys golf coach Mark Evilsizor wanted to show his seniors the proper appreciation on Senior Night Monday at Troy Country Club.

Piqua boys golf coach Andy Johnson wanted to see his kids get a challenge of a difficult course with the MVL and D-I sectional fast approaching.

Both got that in Troy’s 159-184 in.

Troy improved to 8-3 overall and 7-2 in the MVL with seniors Luke Huber, Zane Huelsman, John Kneisley and Brayden Schwartz all in the lineup.

“These guys have been big part of what we have done over the last four years,” Evilsizor said. “They have been a big part of our success and given a lot to the program.”

Piqua continues to progress.

“We have some big tournaments coming up,” Johnson said. “You can’t always just go out and blast the ball. You want to play a course that challenges you and makes you think.”

Troy freshman Mitchell Sargent was match medalist and led Troy with a 37, while Huber came in with a 38.

“Luke (Huber) may be our hottest golfers over the last several weeks,” Evisizor said. “He is averaging 41 in that time. Mitchell (Sargent) played a real solid match.”

Bryce Massingill had a 41, Huelsman shot a 43, Schwartz carded a 44 and Kneisley added a 46.

“Bryce (Massingill) didn’t feel like he played that well and he shot a 41,” Evilsizor said. “Zane Huelsman continues to come on. And I have no doubt when we need them, John (Kneisley) and Brayden (Schwartz) will come through for us.”

Richard Price led Piqua with a 40.

“Richard (Price) had a great scrambling round,” Johnson said. “He had one chip in for par and a number of up-and-downs around the greens.”

Other Piqua scores were Sabastian Karabinis 45, Hunter Steinke 48, Evan Clark 51, Landon Lawson 52 and Gabe Sloan 57.

Newton 162,

Covington 189,

Miami East 192

PIQUA — On the back nine at Echo Hills, the Newton boys golf recording two wins in a tri-match.

Newton’s Aaron Calvin was medalist with a 38.

Other Indian scores were Hudson Montgomery 40, Quinn Peters 40, Brady Downing 44, Noah Tullis 46 and Ty Schauer 47.

Covington scores were Bryson Hite 45, Connor Humphrey 45, Cameron Haines 47, Sam Grabeman 52, Matt Dieperink 55 and Hunter Ray 57.

Miami East scores were Colin Jennings 41, Luke Brunke 50, Connor Apple 50, Fletcher Harris 51, Isaac Beal 54 and Cameron Monnin 59.

Milton-Union 188,

Riverside 209

TIPP CITY — The Milton-Union golf team celebrated Senior Night with a win at Homestead Golf Course in TRC action.

Grady Vechazone was match medalist with a 37.

Other Bulldog scores were Colin Fogle 41, Maria Whalen 50, Colten Hodkin 60 and Carson Lavy 60.

