MVL Week 6 Football Previews

There will be one unbeaten football team left in the MVL after this week.

The showdown is set for Friday night at Xenia’s Veterans Stadium/Cox Field when Tippecanoe (5-0, 4-0) visits Xenia (5-0, 4-0).

The Red Devils are coming off a 45-7 romp over Stebbins.

Quarterback Liam Poronsky has completed 45 of 69 passes for 558 yards with eight touchdowns and one interception.

Evan Liette has 17 catches for 256 yards and four touchdowns and Lukas Walker has seven catches for 112 yards.

Xavier Jones leads the rushing attack with 603 yards and 10 touchdowns on 76 carries .

On defense, Cael Liette has 55 tackles, eight for loss and four sacks and Josh Dietz has 41 tackles, including four for loss.

Christian Hartman has 5.5 tackles for loss and three sacks.

Xenia quarterback Gavin McManus has completed 48 of 73 passes for 892 yards, with 11 touchdowns and three interceptions.

Tremell Wright has 23 catches for 621 yards and 10 touchdowns, while Trei’Shaun Sanders has rushed for 834 yards and 13 touchdowns on 69 carries.

Ronnie Butler leads the defense with 56 tackles, including six for loss.

Jarnell Smith has 49 tackles, 14 for loss and three sacks, Jaxen Lewis has 46 tackles and six for loss and Ramon Browder has 41 tackles and four sacks.

Piqua vs.

Fairborn

Piqua (4-1, 3-1) will travel south to take on Fairborn (1-4, 1-3).

The Indians are coming off a 42-6 win over Sidney, while Fairborn lost to Troy 40-7.

Piqua quarterback Brady Ouhl has completed 31 of 52 passes for 511 yards and eight touchdowns.

Ryan Brown has nine catches for 211 yards and four touchdowns and Dre’Sean Roberts has 10 catches for 136 yards and two touchdowns, while also returning a kickoff for a touchdown.

Sam Schmiesing leads the rushing attack with 290 yards and four touchdowns on 44 attempts.

Ky Warner and Bryson Roberts have also run for four touchdowns each.

Schmiesing has 50 tackles, 10 for loss and three sacks and Colten Beougher has 42 tackles, including eight for loss. He also returned a blocked punt for a touchdown against Sidney.

Bryson Roberts has two interceptions, returning both for touchdowns.

Fairborn quarterback JT Smith has completed 72 of 132 passes for 690 yards with three touchdowns and four interceptions.

Caeland Bush has 28 catches for 324 yards, while Elija Ward and Michael Wardle have 16 receptions each.

Smith leads the rushing attack with 279 yards and five touchdowns on 63 carries.

Reshaun Redmond leads the defense with 33 tackles.

Troy vs.

Sidney

Troy (3-2, 2-2) will be looking for its third straight win when it travels to Sidney (2-3, 2-2).

The Trojan offense has a punishing running attack that has run for 1,350 yards and 15 touchdowns.

Jahari Ward leads the way with 557 yards and six touchdowns on 103 carries.

Nick Kawecki has 415 yards and five touchdowns on 51 carries and Colin Stoltz has 227 yards and two touchdowns on 37 carries.

Devon Strobel has 24 tackles, including 8.5 for loss to lead the defense and Evan Johnson has 22 tackles.

Logan Ullery has five interceptions, returning two for touchdowns.

Sidney quarterback Tucker Herron has completed 70 of 114 passes for 759 yards, with five touchdowns and six interceptions.

Sam Reynolds has caught 38 passes for 521 yards and Julius Spradling has 21 catches for 176 yards.

Jy Foster-Wheeler has 26 carries for 206 yards and Isaiah Foster has 56 carries for 205.

Martez Harris has run for three touchdowns and Spradling and Tank Fleming have returned kickoffs for touchdowns.

Myles Vordemark has 60 tackles, including 4.5 for loss and Wyatt Biddle has 42 tackles, including 4.5 for loss.