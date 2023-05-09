Monday Sectional Softball Roundup

TROY — The Troy softball team started down the tournament trail Monday with a 15-0 win over Springfield in D-I sectional tournament action.

The Trojans will play at seventh seed Fairborn Wednesday.

On Tuesday, they were scheduled to play Piqua in MVL action.

“Springfield was better than I thought they would be,” Troy coach Scott Beeler said. “For the most part, I think our team was ready to just move on to the Piqua game (Tuesday).”

Troy started slowly with three runs in the first and second.

The Trojans scored eight runs in the fourth to put the game away.

“We don’t hit slow pitching very well,” Beeler said. “When they brought their faster pitchers in, that was much more to out liking.”

Abigail Welbaum had a huge game for the Trojans.

On the mound, she pitched a four-hitter, striking out six and walking one.

At the plate, she was 3-for-4 with two doubles and a triple and seven RBIs.

In the fourth inning alone, she had a double, a triple and three RBIs.

“On the mound, I think she was just ready to move on to Piqua,” Beeler said. “But, she did what she needed to do.”

Madison Wright was 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs and Amayah Kennedy was 2-for-3 with two RBIs.

Riley King was 3-for-3 with two RBIs and Kennedy and Elise McCann all scored three runs.

It sets up a third matchup with Fairborn for the eighth-seeded Trojans.

During the season, Troy lost to Fairborn 3-1 and beat the Skyhawks 13-7.

Abby (Abigail Welbaum) and Hailey Webb (Fairborn pitcher) are both great pitchers,” Beeler said. “But, the first game being 3-1 surprised me. The second game was more what I was expecting because both teams hit the ball really well. It should be a great game. I think we can win if we play well.”

Xenia 6,

Piqua 2

PIQUA — The Piqua softball team lost in the opening round of the D-I tournament.

The Indians, 8-16 overall and 7-10 in the MVL, were scheduled to play a regular season game at Troy Tuesday.

Piqua got down 6-0 before scoring two runs in the home sixth inning.

D-III

Milton-Union 9,

Versailles 4

WEST MILTON — The Milton-Union softball team opened D-III sectional play with a 9-4 win over Versailles Monday.

The fourth seeded Bulldogs, 14-7, will host 11th seed Shawnee at 5 p.m. Wednesday.

Miami East 11,

Dayton Christian 1

CASSTOWN — The fifth seeded Miami East softball team cruised to a first round win Monday.

The 14-6 Vikings will play at third seed Northeastern Wednesday in second round action.

Bethel 11,

Anna 7

ANNA — The 12th seeded Bethel softball team upset sixth seed Anna Monday in sectional action.

Bethel, 12-14, will play at 10th seed Brookville Wednesday in second round action.

Lily Williams and Alyson Bird combined on a six-hitter, striking out nine and walking five.

Paige Kearns was 4-for-5 with two doubles and Layla Moore was 3-for-5 with two doubles and two RBIs.

Williams was 3-for-3 with a double and two RBIs, Allie Sheen was 2-for-5 with a double, Bird was 2-for-4 with four RBIs and Ryleigh Fisher was 2-for-4 with two RBIs.

