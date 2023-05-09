Food Truck Rally returns to Miami County Fairgrounds

By Amantha Garpiel

TROY — The Miami County Food Truck Rally and Competition returns to the Miami County Fairgrounds on Saturday, May 20, from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

There will be over 60 food trucks for guests to choose from with over 40 vendors selling arts, crafts and other various merchandises. With entertainment such as axe throwing and live music from Direct Energy from 7 to 9 p.m.

Organized by the Miami County Agricultural Society (MCAS) with numerous sponsors such as Honda PowerSports of Troy and MetroNet, there will be food and fun for everyone. The list of food trucks and vendors attending the event is still developing and will be published soon including specialty drink vendors and beer, wine and cider sales. Sponsorships are still available, for information regarding becoming a sponsor, contact MCAS Treasurer Roberta Jacobs at [email protected] or at 937-266-2914.

The 2022 Food Truck Rally and Competition winner was The Naughty Lobstah and they are bringing their award winning food back to the Miami County Fairgrounds for 2023.

Other than the numerous food trucks and vendors available inside the Merchants Building and outside throughout the fairgrounds, there will also be a Veterans Resource Fair in the Shop N Crop Building and a plant sale from the Miami County Master Gardeners in the Poultry Building. The Miami County Sheriff’s Office will also be attending the event and hosting IDent-A-Kid to provide ID cards for children.

“Plan your day, bring your own chairs if you wish and ‘cop a squat’ — pace yourself. Bring friends and family to share and enjoy the day,” wrote Jacobs. “Be sure to take a break and visit the vendors to see what they are selling — quality crafts, direct sales and businesses providing solutions. Please share and invite your friends, family, neighbors, co-workers, church family, etc. There is something for everyone to enjoy!”

At the end of the day, Food Truck Rally Competition winners will be announced, not all of the food trucks participate but those who do are rated by a team of several judges on multiple levels including creativity, taste and presentation. There are two categories the food trucks can enter; dessert and entree. According to Jacobs, the judges’ names cannot be disclosed. The judges will be a mixture of community leaders, “foodies,” card carrying taco judge and a card carrying BBQ judge. The judging is done blind with runners who pick up the entries from the food trucks. A description of the food can be provided to the judges, but the food trucks are not allowed to display their truck name.

The event is free to attend, with free parking. All guests should use the main (north) gate on County Road 25A to enter, the gate on Harrison Street is for food trucks and vendors only.