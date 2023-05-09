Troy man charged after shot fired in Cinco De Mayo altercation

By Matt Clevenger

TROY — A Troy man has been charged with assault and illegal discharge of a firearm following an altercation that occurred on South Walnut Street on Friday, May 5.

Andre D. McKinnon, 31, of Troy, has been charged with felonious assault, illegal discharge of a firearm, possession of marijuana and disorderly conduct after the incident, which occurred at approximately 10:45 p.m. on Friday, May 5. No injuries were reported, Troy Police Detective Capt. Dominic Burnside said.

“Some neighbors in the area saw two males in the street who appeared to be in a verbal altercation,” he said. “One of the involved males fired a shot in the direction of the other, and then fled the area in a vehicle.”

“Just one shot was fired,” Burnside said. “There were no injuries reported.”

The altercation started with a previous incident earlier in the evening, Burnside said.

“It’s our understanding that there was an initial altercation between the two males at the Cinco De Mayo event hosted by La Fiesta,” he said. “After that initial offense, the two males then headed to the second interaction in the 600 block of Walnut, where the shot was fired.”

“After that second altercation, both males then returned to La Fiesta, where officers spotted them as they were preparing to get into a third altercation,” he said. “At that time, they were apprehended.”

The altercations were not connected to a separate incident that also occurred at La Fiesta on Friday, May 5, involving a female subject who was charged with disorderly conduct.

“That was a completely separate incident,” Burnside said.

McKinnon was arraigned on Monday, May 8, in Miami County Municipal Court, and has entered a plea of not guilty to one charge of felonious assault. A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for Tuesday, May 16; bond was set at $25,000.

“There were some initial charges, and then through the investigation some additional offenses were determined and those charges were filed later,” Burnside said. “The investigation is continuing, and there may be more additional charges filed in the future.”