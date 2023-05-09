Piqua Commission honors Steiner

By Haylee Pence

PIQUA – The city of Piqua recognized retired Deputy Police Chief Thomas M. Steiner for his 30 years of service to the city at the May 4 meeting.

A resolution adopted in his honor stated, “his retirement follows 30 years of faithful and dedicated service to the city and its citizens.”

Vice Mayor Kris Lee said, “I got the opportunity to work with Tom Steiner my entire career at the Piqua Police Department. You’ll meet no finer police officer.”

He went on to describe Steiner’s personality and work commitment.

“The police department is going to miss him,” said Lee.

Then, the commissioners passed a resolution, with a 3-1 vote, which involved adopting a policy for honorary naming for facilities and streets.

Chris Schmiesing, director of the community and economic development department, presented the resolution stating, “This puts in place a policy we’ve been lacking. It provides some structure to the process.”

Schmiesing advised submitting applications through the development department.

Commissioner Jim Vetter asked how long the policy has been worked on. Schmiesing said it had been “at least three months.”

Vetter stated, “Tonight is the first time I’ve seen it and I’m questioning whether the public has had the opportunity to see the policy, respond to the policy. I’m troubled by that, I guess. I’m asked to vote on something tonight that I’ve only seen two hours earlier.”

Schmiesing said the issue was previously part of the planning commission agenda at a prior meeting and that it’s had public input.

Vetter motioned to table the resolution but had no second motion put forth.

The Piqua Commission adopted two final resolutions which involved approving purchase orders for the 2023 pavement preservation program.

The first of which was with Pavement Technology for the rejuvenation portion of the program that could extend the life expectancy of the pavement by five to 10 years, according to Schmiesing. The total cost of this portion is $68,500.

The second resolution was with Strawser Construction Inc. for the crack sealed, micro-surfaced, or cape sealed portion of the program. This portion of the program is expected to be $653,000.

The final portion of the program, which will be before commission at a later date, is the resurfacing portion.