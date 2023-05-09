Piqua Police reports

Police log

May 3

-9:16 p.m.: unruly juvenile. A male juvenile offender, 14, was charged with unruly juvenile offenses, underage person not to purchase or consume low-alcohol beverage, and harassment by inmate – cause or attempt to cause law enforcement officer to come in contact with bodily substances.

-8:08 p.m.: dogs at large. Dulcinea Zeller, 27, of Piqua, was charged with dogs running at large and registration required.

-11:24 a.m.: theft. Chad Bockrath, 28, of Sidney, was charged with theft – without consent and breaking and entering – purpose commit theft offense/felony unoccupied structure – use of force stealth.

Compiled by Haylee Pence.