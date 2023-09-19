Monday Sports Roundup

BRANDT — The Bethel boys soccer team lost 2-1 Monday night against Stebbins in non-conference action.

Ethan Tallmadge had the Bethel goal on an assist from David Kasimov.

Grant Bean had four saves in goal and James Henry had two saves.

Milton-Union 4,

Northwestern 1

WEST MILTON — The Milton-Union boys soccer team got a win at home Monday night.

Mason Quesinberry had one goal and one assist and Jacob Fraley, Levi Tracy and Devin Wooddall all scored one goal.

Logan Keys and Jack Warner had one assist each.

Tyson Wright had eight saves in goal.

GOLF

Bethel 176,

Miami East 187

NEW CARLISLE — The Bethel boys golf team picked up a TRC win on the back nine at Sugar Isle Monday.

Mike Halleg was match medalist and led Bethel with 40.

Other Bees scores were Logan Norris 44, Ben Sonnanstine 45, Joshua Fiery 47, Gabe Veldman 47 and Ethan Tallmadge 50.

Miami East scores were Brody Antoides 45, Camren Monnin 46, Connor Apple 48, Owen Haak 48, Keidin Pratt 48 and Fletcher Harris 57.

Milton-Union 181,

Northridge 236

CLAYTON — The Milton-Union boys golf team finished off regular season TRC play with a win.

Zach Lovin was match medalist with 43 to lead Milton-Union.

Other Bulldog scorers were Colin Fogle 44, Austin Hodkin 47 and Keaton Jones 47.

GIRLS

SOCCER

Troy 2,

Miamisburg 1

TROY — The Troy girls soccer got a home win Monday night.

Skylar Davis scored both goals and Chloe Fecher had an assist.

Abbie Fleenor had five saves in goal.

Tippecanoe 1,

Oakwood 0

OAKWOOD — The Tippecanoe girls soccer team picked up a road win Monday.

Megan Landis scored the goal and Rachel Vaughn had nine saves in goal.

Milton-Union 9,

Carlisle 0

CARLISLE — The Milton-Union girls soccer team cruised to a road win Monday night.

Cece Anderson had the shutout in goal.

TENNIS

Troy 5,

W. Carrollton 0

TROY — The Troy girls tennis team got a MVL win Monday night.

In singles, Elizabeth Niemi defeated Amber Hudapohl 6-3, 6-1; Nina Short defeated DejaGlover 6-0, 6-1 and Catharine Logan defeated Kennedy Steele 6-3, 6-2.

In doubles, Casey Rogers and Gwen Turnbull defeated Autumn Brewer and Payten Agee 6-1, 6-3 and Sydney Bennett and Carly West defeated Shelby Gentle and Brooklyn Rindere 6-0, 6-1.

Tipp 4,

Eaton 1

TIPP CITY — The Tippecanoe girls tennis team improved to 13-3 on the season Monday night.

In singles, Nick Bauer lost 6-0, 6-1; Ellie Waibel won 6-0, 6-0 and Eleanor Spangler won 6-0, 6-0.

In doubles, Riya Patel and Morgan Collins won 6-1, 6-2 and Amelia Staub and Kara Snipes won 6-4, 6-1.

Eve McCormick won two eight game pro sets 8-4 and 8-0.

Lima Shawnee 5,

Lehman 0

SIDNEY — The Lehman Catholic girls tennis team dropped a match Tuesday.

“We were without two of our varsity players due to illness,” Lehman coach Tim Ungericht said. “So, we were able to get Brooklyn (Fortkamp) some doubles experience and and our extra girls varsity singles experience. It is the most games we have won against Lima in my nine years I have been girls coach.”

In singles, Charlotte Spaide lost 6-0, 6-0; Ashreal Alvarez lost 6-0, 6-0 and Vivi Chen lost 6-3, 6-2.

In doubles, Fortkamp and Eliza Westerheide lost 6-0, 6-0 and Chelsea Mohler and Kyla McGinnis lost 6-1, 6-3.

VOLLEYBALL

Troy 3,

Sidney 2

SIDNEY — The Troy volleyball split the season series with Sidney by winning 25-20, 27-25, 14-25, 18-25, 15-10 Monday in MVL action.

Maddy Williams had 13 kills and 32 digs and Cema Rajab had 12 kills and 10 digs.

Josie Kleinhenz had eight kills and three blocks, Macie Atkins had six kills and Sydney Astor had three blocks.

Kayla Huber had 26 assists and five aces, Julia Kimer had 19 assists and four aces and Lauren Koesters had 44 digs.

Tipp 3,

Greenville 0

TIPP CITY — The Tippecanoe volleyball team improved to 12-0 on the season with a 25-13, 25-20, 25-10 win in MVL action.

“The team played error free in the first set,” Tippecanoe coach Howard Garcia said. “In the second set, we lost some ball control and made it a tight set. Still, the willingness to not stop got the team the win. The third set continued with the trend of the previous set, allowing many contributions by many players. The team stayed engaged and focused the entire time.”

Emily Aselage had nine kills and 19 digs and Savannah Clawson had six kills and 31 digs.

Courtney Post and Lexi Luginbuhl had six kills each.

Faith Siefring had 14 digs and four aces, Eli McCormick had 17 assists and seven digs, Jenna Krimm had 12 assists and Mara Sessions had seven digs.

Piqua 3,

Xenia 2

PIQUA — The Piqua volleyball team outlasted Xenia 25-13, 20-25, 23-25, 25-13, 15-11 in MVL action.

“Last night was a battle and our girls were locked in all night,” Piqua coach Jennifer Huelskamp said. “They played well as a team and focused on our goals. This is a big week for us us with five matches and it was great to be back at home after so many away games.”

Riley Baker had 10 kills, six aces and 18 digs and Elizabeth Copsey had seven kills, 21 digs and three aces.

Kaitlynn Sorrell had nine kills and three blocks, Abigail Kirk had 29 assists, 12 digs and three aces and Ashln Sullivan had 14 digs.

Bethel 3,

Tecumseh 1

NEW CARLISLE — The Bethel volleyball team won 25-10, 18-25, 25-17, 25-9 Monday.

Karlee Plozay had 23 kills, six aces and 10 digs and Layla Moore had seven kills.

Gabi McMahan had 20 assists, six aces and seven digs and Kyra Clawson had four aces.

Claire Bailey had 16 digs and Daisy Horner had three blocks.

Addison Boggs added seven digs.

Milton-Union 3,

Bradford 0

WEST MILTON — The Milton-Union volleyball team got a 25-22, 25-13, 25-8 win over Bradford Monday.

For Bradford, Ryleigh Dotson had four kills and five digs and Chloe Hocker had five assists.

Vivian Harleman had nine digs and Lailah Brewer had eight digs.