Riverside offers universal changing station at Mum Festival

TIPP CITY — The Miami County Board of Developmental Disabilities, also known as Riverside, will offer a Universal Changing Station at the Tipp City Mum Festival on Sept. 22 through 24.

The Universal Changing Station is a private tent with an adult-sized changing table that can be used for people of any age or ability, making the Mum Festival a fully inclusive event for all, said a press release from Miami County Board of Developmental Disabilities.

“In the past, Riverside has offered a changing tent to change a baby’s diaper or have a quiet break. However, we know there are people of all ages and sizes who need similar facilities,” said Melissa Nichols, community awareness and opportunities director at Riverside in the releae. “Whether it is an adult with a disability, or even a senior citizen or a veteran, we want to ensure that everyone has a chance to enjoy community events with the freedom of knowing they have a private and convenient place to change when needed.”

This project is one of many making its way across Ohio and the nation, with many public facilities and local businesses offering adult changing tables in public restrooms. People seeking accessible changing stations across the world can visit the website www.changingspacescampaign.com/map to view an interactive map marking locations with such facilities.

At the Mum Festival, Riverside’s Universal Changing Station will be located next to the Round House at Tipp City Community Park. The station will feature a large changing table with side rails and powered height adjustability, suitable for changing children or adults, basic sanitization supplies, as well a rocking chair for parents who would like a place to relax with a baby or toddler.

Riverside plans to make the Universal Changing Station available for use at many more community events. For more information about Riverside’s Universal Changing Station, contact Melissa Nichols at 937-440-3002.

The Miami County Board of Developmental Disabilities, known locally as Riverside, serves more than 1,000 people of all ages in Miami County. Riverside’s mission is to empower people with developmental disabilities to live, work and play as full members of our community. The organization’s vision is to build a community that supports and values people of all abilities. Riverside coordinates and provides funding for services people need to live full lives. These services include in-home care, adult day services, job training and transportation. These services are funded in part through local levy dollars and are delivered through a network of local provider agencies and independent caregivers. Riverside also directly provides case management, Early Intervention Services for children ages 0-3 with developmental delays through in-home services to help families stimulate development in communication skills, motor development, early learning skills and social-emotional development. Riverside also provides training for direct support staff to ensure the highest quality of care, as well as learning opportunities, recreational activities, Special Olympics programs and other valuable services. There are many opportunities to get involved. For more information about Riverside, visit www.riversidedd.org or call 937- 440-3000.