Troy Police reports

Police log

MONDAY

-12:55 a.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight in the 200 block of East Canal Street.

SUNDAY

-11:52 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft in the 1200 block of Todd Lane.

-10:17 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight at Sherwood Clean on Foss Way.

-8:05 p.m.: trespassing. Officers responded to a report of trespassing in the 800 block of Washington Street.

-8:08 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight in the 800 block of North Dorset Road.

-6:19 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight in the 1000 block of Frontier Drive. Maggie K. DeBella, 27, of Troy, was charged with disorderly conduct.

-4:26 p.m.: menacing. Officers responded to a report of menacing in the 800 block of South Walnut Street.

-3:29 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight in the 600 block of South Walnut Street.

-1:07 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight in the 600 block of South Walnut Street.

-8:57 a.m.: burglary. Officers responded to a report of burglary in the 500 block of Fernwood Drive.

-5:26 a.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight in the 900 block of Fountain Street.

-1:16 a.m.: driving under the influence (DUI). Seth A. Stormer, 51, of Troy, was charged with DUI.

SATURDAY

-11:48 p.m.: criminal damage/mischief. Officers responded to a report of criminal damage/mischief in the 900 block of Terry Drive.

-3:55 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight at Hobart Brothers Technical Center on Trade Square East.

-1:01 p.m.: disturbance/fight. officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight in the 1300 block of Trade Square West.

-12:07 p.m.: menacing. Officers responded to a report of menacing in the 200 block of East Canal Street.

-10:19 a.m.: assault. Officers responded to a report of assault at New Staunton Commons Apartments on Staunton Commons Drive.

-8:37 a.m.: possession of marijuana. Lexie L. Bolen, 19, of Troy, was charged with possession of marijuana. Briana L. Soto, 22, of Piqua, was charged with possession of marijuana paraphernalia.

-7:44 a.m.: criminal damage/mischief. Officers responded to a report of criminal damage/mischief at Take 5 Car Wash on Kings Chapel Drive.

FRIDAY

-10:55 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight in the 400 block of South Walnut Street.

-9:31 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight in the 1500 block of Burch Court.

-8:49 p.m.: menacing. Officers responded to a report of menacing at Circle K on West Main Street.

-7:21 p.m.: disorderly conduct. Officers responded to a report of disorderly conduct at Walmart on West Main Street.

-5:54 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight in the 400 block of East Main Street.

-2:46 p.m.: fraud. Officers responded to a report of fraud in the 1100 block of Barrington Drive.

-1:35 p.m.: fraud. officers responded to a report of fraud in the 300 block of Armand Drive.

-8:22 a.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft in the 600 block of East Main Street.

