Monday’s Girls Basketball Roundup

BEAVERCREEK — The Tippecanoe girls basketball team lost to Beavercreek Monday night 54-36.

The Red Devils led 8-7 after one quarter.

But, Beavercreek took a 22-17 halftime lead and stretched it to 37-28 after three quarters.

Graham 54,

Piqua 32

ST. PARIS — The Piqua girls basketball team dropped to 0-2 on the season with a road loss Monday night.

The Lady Indians trailed 14-9, 25-20 and 42-26 at the quarter breaks.

Milton 59,

TV South 8

WEST MILTON — The Milton-Union girls basketball team remained unbeaten by cruising to a home win Monday night.

Ava Berberich scored six first quarter points and Rachel Jacobs and Jenna Brumbaugh added four each as the Bulldogs jumped out to a 16-3 first quarter lead.

Milton increased the lead to 31-4 at halftime and 53-8 after three quarters.

Nine different Bulldogs found the scoring column led by Jenna Brumbaugh’s 14 points.

Brumbaugh also had four rebounds, five assists and four steals.

Berberich had 12 points and four assists and Jacobs filled out the stat sheet with 10 points, 11 rebounds, four assists and three blocked shots.

Shannon Brumbaugh had eight points and eight rebounds and Kearsyn Robison scored seven points.

Newton 58,

Riverside 28

PLEASANT HILL — The Newton girls basketball team jumped out to an early 9-0 lead and never trailed at home Monday night to remain unbeaten.

“The defense played well all night and the offense continues to improve,” Newton coach Ryan Fiely said.

The Lady Indians led 11-8, 21-14 and 38-16 at the quarter breaks.

Reese Hess led nine Newton girls in the scoring column with 13 points.

Mercedes Craig scored nine points and Layla VanCulin scored seven points.

Emma Szakal and Rylee Hess both scored five points.