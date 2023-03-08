Monroe Federal Savings & Loan celebrates community grand opening

Lewis Renollet, president and CEO of Monroe Federal Savings & Loan, second from right in blue, thanks all for attending the bank’s community grand opening on Tuesday, March 7.

Tipp City Mayor Mike McFarland, second from left, welcomes and congratulates Monroe Federal Savings & Loan on the opening of its newest location in Tipp City on West Main Street during the bank’s community grand opening on Tuesday, March 7.

Lewis Renollet, president and CEO of Monroe Federal Savings & Loan, center, cuts the ribbon with bank staff and members of the community during a ribbon cutting ceremony for the long-time banking staple located in Tipp City. The bank celebrated its new location at 985 W. Main St., Tipp City, by hosting a community grand opening on Tuesday, March 7.