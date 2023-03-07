Piqua Police reports

Police log

March 4

-3:23 p.m.: disorderly conduct. A male juvenile offender, 12, was charged with disorderly conduct after officers received a report of a threat made against the Piqua Central Intermediate School on Nicklin Avenue.

-10:16 a.m.: crash with injury. On the 1300 block of Park Avenue, officers were dispatched to a traffic crash with possible injuries. One vehicle was towed and the driver was transported to the hospital by EMS.

-5:13 a.m.: domestic violence. Kelly Hopper, 51, of Piqua, was charged with domestic violence following a report of Hopper being physical with a female subject on the 900 block of McKinley Avenue.

March 2

-2:25 p.m.: disorderly conduct. Matthew Blakenship, 20, of Piqua, was charged with disorderly conduct – fighting or threatening after officers received a report of an adult male subject allegedly challenging another male to fight on the 1700 block of Dubois Drive.

March 1

-5:06 p.m.: assault. Oronde Clarke, 48, of Piqua, was charged with assault – knowingly harming victim after allegedly assaulting another adult male on the 600 block of Adams Street.

-12:39 p.m.: domestic violence. Michele Lundy, 51, of Piqua, was charged with two counts of domestic violence and violating protection order or consent agreement.

-7:55 a.m.: domestic violence. Joshua Tidwell, 38, of Port Jefferson, was charged with domestic violence after reportedly approaching a female subject and making threats.

Compiled by Haylee Pence.