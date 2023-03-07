Name released in Treasure Island tragedy

By Mike Ullery

[email protected]

TROY — A teenager has died while participating in what Troy Police described as “horseplay” in the parking lot at Treasure Island in Troy on Monday evening.

Troy Police Chief Shawn McKinney identified the victim as Gavin Palkovic, 17.

McKinney said that preliminary investigation indicates that Palkovic and another person were on bicycles, hanging onto a moving pickup truck. As the truck negotiated a curve, both bicyclists let go. One was clear of the moving truck but Palkovic was propelled under the truck and run over. The driver of the truck was a 16-year-old.

Police, fire and medics from Troy were dispatched to Treasure Island around 7:30 p.m., Monday, March 6, when the incident was reported.

Troy firefighters used jacks and blocks to lift the pickup truck and free Palkovic.

CareFlight was summoned to meet the medic at Upper Valley Medical Center but the helicopter was cancelled.

The youth was transported to Upper Valley Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

Palkovic was a student a Troy High School and the Upper Valley Career Center.

Chris Piper, superintendent of Troy City Schools, in a statement released this afternoon said, “We are incredibly saddened to learn about the passing of one of our students.” Piper said that councilors were on site at Troy High School to talk to students and staff.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the student’s family and friends during this incredibly difficult time,” said Piper.

Grief councilors were also present at the Upper Valley Career Center on Tuesday.

Troy Police are continuing to investigate the incident.