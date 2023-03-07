Troy Police reports

Police log

TUESDAY

-3:34 a.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft in the 1000 block of Nutmeg Square.

-2:06 a.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft at Circle K on West Main Street.

MONDAY

-9:49 p.m.: shots fired. Officers responded to a report of shots fired at Traditions Apartments on Stanfield Road.

-7:25 p.m.: disorderly conduct. Officers responded to a report of disorderly conduct at CVS on West Main Street.

-6:54 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft in the 1000 block of Stonyridge Avenue.

-3:25 p.m.: fraud. Officers responded to a report of fraud in the 1300 block of Imperial Court.

-12:48 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight at Steak and Shake on West Main Street.

-12:04 p.m.: fraud. Officers responded to a report of fraud in the 500 block of Fernwood Drive.

-9:48 a.m.: criminal damage/mischief. Officers responded to a report of criminal damage/mischief at Kroger on West Market Street.

-7:41 a.m.: menacing. Officers responded to a report of menacing in the 1100 block of York Lane.

Compiled by Matt Clevenger.